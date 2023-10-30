Cristina Marino: From Actress to Entrepreneur, Spreading Positivity and Beauty

Cristina Marino: From Actress to Entrepreneur, Inspiring Positivity and Beauty

August 25, 2021

Rome – Cristina Marino, a multi-talented individual, is making waves in both the entertainment industry and the world of entrepreneurship. Born in 1991, Marino has swiftly climbed the ladder of success, becoming a well-known actress, model, and now, a businesswoman. With her recent marriage to actor Luca Argentero in June 2021, Marino has even more reasons to celebrate her accomplishments.

Starting her career as a model and actress, Marino’s passion for the arts and entertainment industry blossomed at a young age. Her breakthrough came in 2009 when she secured a role in Federico Moccia’s film, “Amore 14”. This opportunity paved the way for her to enter the world of television, making her debut in the series “A Big Family” a few years later. Since then, Marino has continued to shine in the industry, even joining the cast of the popular cinepanettone Christmas film, “Caribbean Christmas”, in 2015.

However, Marino’s pursuits extend far beyond the realm of acting. Passionate about fashion, yoga, and fitness, she decided to branch out and establish her own wellness platform called Befancyfit. Dedicated to spreading positivity and inspiring others to lead a healthy lifestyle, Befancyfit has gained considerable popularity with almost 82 thousand followers on Instagram.

“Befancyfit was born out of my desire to share my immense passion for fitness,” Marino explained in a recent interview with Corriere. “I started by posting my workouts on Instagram, and as my social profile grew, more and more people asked me for fitness advice. That’s when I realized the potential of turning my passion into a business.”

Befancyfit offers a range of fitness courses and programs specially designed for its users. Marino believes that feeling good is a lifestyle choice that requires discipline and self-management. The success of her wellness platform led her to write a book titled “The Befancyfit Method”, in which she shares her insights and tips for adopting a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. Marino’s favorite quote from the book encapsulates her philosophy: “It is not the final result that makes the difference but the initial decision.”

As Marino continues to flourish in her acting career, she also dedicates herself to growing Befancyfit and inspiring others to prioritize their well-being. With her unwavering dedication to spreading positivity and beauty, Marino is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds.

