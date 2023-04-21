Cristina Scotland, the cyclist mother killed by a cement mixer in an accident in Milan

Cristina Scotland is the name of the 39-year-old cyclist travolta and killed by a cement mixer while pedaling between via Francesco Sforza and Corso di Porta Vittoria in Milan. Di Cristina, who died immediately after being run over, there are very few traces of her on the web but there is a photo of her, that of her profile Linkedin, which says a lot about her. He smiles with his mouth and smiles with her eyes, Cristina. She has her head tilted to the right. Part of her cheek rests on the head of her newborn daughter which she holds in her arms. Today, the girl is 6 years old. Her head rests instead on that of her companion, cut out of the left frame, just as the girl is cut out of the one below. It is they, who live in the Crescenzago area, who most of all will feel the injustice of the accident that took away a mother and a life partner.

The sky was leaden over Milan, despite the fact that it was a few minutes before noon on a spring Thursday. Cristina, master’s degree in sports science, personal trainer and holistic masseuse, was pedaling along the cycle path of via Sforza heading north. Even the cement mixer went along the same road in the same direction. Then, according to an initial reconstruction by the local police, the 39-year-old was hit by the heavy vehicle driven by the 54-year-old, who was turning right towards Corso di Porta Vittoria.

The impact was devastating and the cyclist was killed instantly. The rescuers, who intervened on the spot with an ambulance and a self-medication in red code, could do nothing but ascertain his death. The local police immediately closed the road to make the findings: it is not yet clear whether the bike was also turning right or if it were going straight ahead. Of course there was the rain has complicated the view of the driver of the truck, in addition to the famous blind spot. The driver tested negative for alcohol and drug pre-tests; he was taken in a state of shock to the emergency room.

“We must ask ourselves what we can do as institutions, businesses and citizens to prevent these dramatic events from happening again,” said Mayor Giuseppe Sala. In recent weeks, the president of the Palazzo Marino mobility commission, Marco Mazzei, filed a document with the city council to request that all heavy vehicles in Milan be equipped with sensors capable of detecting the presence of people in blind corners. The text, according to what was learned from MilanoTodayshould be discussed in the next meetings of the Milan parliament.

The massacre on the streets of Milan

The accident brings to mind the recent fatal episode on the corner of viale Brianza and piazzale Loreto. Even in that case, it was a half-thinking and with limited visibility to snatch the life of a woman, the 38-year-old Veronica Francesca D’Incà, that day by bike. The following weekend numerous cyclists had demonstrated at the exact spot of the 38-year-old’s death for ask more safety for cyclists and pedestrians. On February 10, however, a 95-year-old was dead after being hit by a pickup truck reversing on the sidewalk in Viale Enrico Fermi, Milan.

A protest by citizens and cyclists’ associations took place on Thursday evening, a few hours after the fatal accident, in the place of the tragedy, in front of the Sormani library. The event was organized by Legambiente Lombardia. “We ask the municipal administration to issue clear ordinances for those who circulate in urban areas with trucks, so that they are equipped with sensors – asked the Lombard president of the environmental association, Barbara Meggetto -. Little or nothing has been done in the face of accidents that occur more and more frequently in the city. It is necessary to start emergency cycle paths. A city where you can get around on foot or by bicycle without risking your life, this must become Milan”. As soon as Monday, April 17, several citizens’ associations and committees had asked more rights for pedestrians and cyclists under Palazzo Marino for a more cyclist-friendly Milan.







