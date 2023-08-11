Cristina Seymandi, the answer to Massimo Segre: «Against me a sexist violence. But I won’t leave work with him.”

Cristina Seymandi feels like a victim of sexist violence. And she says that with the opposite sides of the way in which her now ex-boyfriend Massimo Segre treated her at the engagement party in Turin, no one would have talked about it. Because «man in the western society of 2023 is allowed everything. Even killing “for love”. Because in this terrible subculture there are still those who are not too scandalized by feminicide. Furthermore, when the victim is a woman, serial haters who know nothing of our private facts are also unleashed on social networks. And they must know nothing.” In an interview given to The print the communication consultant and manager, already on the staff of the mayor Chiara Appendino, adds that however she will continue to work with him. And regarding her possible complaints, she says that she will first think of her daughter.

Meanwhile Segre is in Zanzibar with his three children from his first marriage. Seymandi has owned 80% of Savio for six months, a Segre company that ended up in bankruptcy proceedings and was taken over with the support of two million euros from regional funds. The former collaborator of Appendino is also a director of Directa Servizi, an online brokerage company. With the former partner she also shares the commitment to the Molinette Onlus Foundation. With 158 jobs. «The days after the party I didn’t sleep. Little tonight. It was an ice cold shower. But now I’m starting to focus on things. And do you know what I tell you? The real scandal is the sexist violence against me. If the parties were reversed, no one would have talked about it», she says in the conversation with Emanuela Minucci. Segre’s «was a farce, let’s face it, serious things are resolved in another way. I specify that there were 35 of us and it was the surprise party for my birthday, organized by him. It involved all my friends, unaware that this show was going to occur which they certainly would not want to participate in. He wanted to punish me publicly, it’s clear ».

Cristina Seymandi explains that she did not react because “he ran away without letting me speak, accompanied by four bodyguards”. She too left immediately. Because «the next day I went to work because in any case I have a company and I can’t afford head shots. We were due to leave the next day for Mykonos. Imagine, the suitcases were already packed». But she is also sibylline: «I think things are very different from how he told them that evening, and that it was not a scene worthy of her role. I also think that, as a professional, private matters that also involve children and relatives should not be thrown into the public square”. But she also says that she loved him: «And I would never have imagined such a thing. Then that was certainly not the occasion to clarify ».

Seymandi asks those who condemn her «to postpone, also because within each family, because it is a family, the dynamics are very complex and difficult to understand from the outside. The truth will come out. And I repeat: I am perhaps more sorry for him than for me. And then for all the people who have come out around this story who actually have nothing to do with it”. But he also says that asking forever «I can’t. The work still stands and I can’t afford to lose it.” She adds that she’s sure someone behind him fanned the fire. While the video was artfully organized: «Then there is another thing to clarify: many falsehoods have been said. For example, that a video was shown at the party and then that I passed out there. All fake.”

And what will he do now? “I want to rest and be with my daughter. My professional life requires me to react and stay clear-headed. I didn’t expect it, but I have to move on. On the contrary, I will think about whether I will have to protect myself in civil and criminal matters ».

