Critical Shortage of Pediatric Intensive Care Beds in Italy: Alarming Disparity and Urgent Need for Improvement

Pediatric Intensive Care Beds in Short Supply in Italy, Putting Children at Risk

Italy is facing a concerning shortage of pediatric intensive care beds, according to a group of experts who recently published a letter-complaint in the medical journal ‘Lancet’. The study highlights the alarming situation of pediatric intensive care in the country, revealing that there are only 273 beds available for potential patients aged 1 to 18.

In comparison, there are approximately 9,788,622 potential patients in this age group, meaning that there is only one intensive care bed for every 35,586 children and adolescents in Italy. This falls far short of the European guidelines, which recommend one bed for every 20,000 to 30,000 children. Germany, for example, has one bed for every 20,000 children.

The recommended standards indicate that Italy should have 482 pediatric intensive care beds. However, the current shortage stands at around 44.4%, with a total of 200 beds missing. Furthermore, 16 regions have less than 25% of the necessary beds, and six regions do not have a pediatric intensive care unit at all, including the case of Sardinia.

Leonardo Bussolin, president of the Italian Neonatal and Pediatric Anesthesia and Resuscitation Society and one of the authors of the study, highlights the unequal distribution of pediatric intensive care beds in Italy. The situation varies greatly from region to region, with some areas having a dire lack of resources. Bussolin describes the situation in the South as “dramatic” and points out the difficulties of transferring a critical patient to an intensive care unit on the mainland, particularly in the case of Sardinia, which lacks its own pediatric intensive care unit.

Experts emphasize that overcrowding in intensive care units should be avoided, and occupation should not exceed 85% of the available beds. Ideally, there should be a reserve of beds for any unexpected situations. Bussolin calls for administrators to understand and accept this concept, noting that intensive care units, like emergency medicine, are not profitable sectors. Adequate organization and economic resources are essential to ensure sufficient capacity.

To improve the situation, the experts propose several measures. One crucial step is the adaptation of pediatric intensive care beds, along with the training of anesthetists-resuscitators, especially in regions that currently lack them. Additionally, they suggest the establishment of a coordinated network that centralizes the treatment and transfer of pediatric patients in critical conditions. This network should include centers with specific skills and tasks, following the ‘Hub & Spock’ model. They also emphasize the need for a national network of 3-4 centers of excellence to coordinate particular emergencies and rare cases.

The letter in the Lancet is signed by several experts in the field, including Leonardo Bussolin, Carmelo Minardi, Giorgio Conti, Andrea Moscatelli, and Simonetta Tesoro. They appeal to ensure that every child with a serious medical problem receives the highest quality care, regardless of their geographical location.

The shortage of pediatric intensive care beds in Italy is a critical issue that demands immediate attention and action from policymakers. The well-being and lives of children and adolescents are at stake, and it is essential to provide them with the necessary care and resources they deserve.

Share this: Facebook

X

