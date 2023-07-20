Criticism mounts over closure of beds in Burela and transfer of internal medicine patients to Lugo

Criticism has been mounting over the closure of beds at the Public Hospital da Mariña in Burela, Spain, and the transfer of internal medicine patients to the Lucus Augusti University Hospital (HULA) in Lugo. Relatives of sick individuals from Marin have expressed their frustration with the lack of information provided by HULA over the phone, while the Sergas (Galician Health Service) explains that the closures are necessary during the holidays but assures that patient care is still maintained.

One resident, María Carmen Lozano Fernández, whose grandmother has been transferred twice to HULA in the past two months, argues that her grandmother’s pathologies could be “perfectly” treated at Mariña hospital. She believes it is unfair to refer patients to Lugo when the necessary services are available in Burela. María Carmen has filed a complaint with the Galician Health Service, highlighting the physical and emotional toll the transfers are taking on her grandmother and their family. The elderly woman’s deteriorating health and the significant disruption to family members’ work and personal responsibilities are major concerns.

In response, the Sergas communication office admits that there are closed beds due to staff holidays and a reorganization of services during the summer. They maintain that care is guaranteed for all patients, prioritizing those in the Navy (region), with transfers to HULA only occurring if necessary. The Sergas emphasizes that all beds are available if required.

Critics argue that the closure of beds in Burela and the subsequent transfers to Lugo not only inconvenience patients and their families but also strain resources and exacerbate already lengthy wait times in the healthcare system. Despite the Sergas’ reassurances, residents continue to call for a reevaluation of the closure policy and the need for adequate healthcare services in the Mariña area.