Criticism of the WHO: Germany far too “lax” in tobacco control

In the fight against tobacco consumption, Germany is one of the problem children of the World Health Organization (WHO) and one of the tail lights in Europe. “We cannot understand why politicians in Germany are so lax in implementing tobacco control measures,” said Rüdiger Krech, WHO Director for Health Promotion.

On the other hand, the WHO reports progress worldwide. More and more countries took action against smoking. According to the new report on the tobacco epidemic, 5.6 billion people now live in countries that have implemented at least one of the measures recommended by the WHO to protect non-smokers. These include: drastic warnings against smoking on cigarette packs, advertising bans, smoking bans in public places and high taxes on tobacco products. The world‘s most widespread anti-tobacco measure are disgusting pictures on packages: there are now regulations for this in 103 countries with 4.5 billion inhabitants.

According to the WHO, several elements are missing in Germany: “The last price increases for cigarettes are below the inflation rate and ultimately make smoking cheaper, not more expensive,” emphasized Krech, who comes from Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia. The smoking ban in restaurants is a patchwork quilt, the advertising ban is only poorly implemented. “Neither nationwide nor in any of the 16 federal states is smoking completely prohibited by law in all eight facilities that we are looking at,” said Krech.

These are: health and educational institutions, universities, public buildings, workplaces, restaurants, pubs and public transport. Only 4 of the 16 federal states would have banned smoking in health care facilities. No complete smoking ban has been enacted in public transport.

Smoking, weed and vaping

According to WHO data, the proportion of smokers is declining worldwide. Without protective measures, they estimate that there would be 300 million more smokers. According to the WHO, 1.3 billion people use tobacco (to smoke, chew or snuff) and more than eight million people die from tobacco consumption every year worldwide. Among them are 1.2 million non-smokers who die from passive smoking, including 65,000 children.

Finally non-smokers with these three tricks

Anyone who quits smoking catches themselves – at least in the beginning – again and again with this yearning thought. Quitting smoking is never easy. Three things that make the path to a tip-free future easier:

1. Find new rituals

The cigarette is often closely linked to certain situations. It’s simply part of waiting, after eating, when everything is just getting too much for you. So if you want to quit smoking, you should incorporate pleasurable rituals in these moments as an alternative to smoking cigarettes. The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) provides ideas for this on its rauchfrei-info.de portal.

If you have to bridge the waiting time, you can, for example, sort out photos on your cell phone, research new recipes, read a few pages in a book or breathe consciously. And after the meal? Instead of a cigarette, it can be a good cup of coffee or tea, or a piece of dark chocolate. If you get nervous, you can use an anti-stress ball or a pen to keep your hands busy and distract yourself.

No more cigarettes

2. Focus on the benefits

For example, that you can save yourself a nice holiday thanks to quitting smoking. Anyone who smokes a pack of 20 cigarettes a day and quits will have almost 2,500 euros more in their account after a year. The individual savings can be calculated using a calculator on rauchfrei-info.de.

It may help others more to realize how much health benefits – or that the annoying yellowish coloring of the fingernails is finally fading.

3. Use nicotine replacement products

Quitting smoking causes many withdrawal symptoms such as restlessness or concentration problems. The body misses the nicotine to which it has become accustomed.

This is where patches, lozenges and chewing gum with nicotine come into play. Nicotine enters the body through them, which is supposed to cushion the withdrawal symptoms. But you save yourself the approximately 4000 other harmful substances in a cigarette. Over time, you can reduce the dosage of the substitute products – and eventually do without them completely. The magazine “Öko-Test” (Issue 1/2023) has evaluated scientific studies on the effectiveness of 12 nicotine replacement products and comes to the conclusion that the products increase the chance that you will actually stop smoking.

But you should know: While the nicotine from the cigarette reaches the brain within seconds and triggers a feeling of well-being, it takes longer with substitute products. And they too can be addictive.

Which product is best? According to “Öko-Test”, patches have the effect of keeping the nicotine level constant and avoiding sudden withdrawal symptoms. However, chewing gum or lozenges work faster than plasters – and they give the feeling of “doing something”. The products can also be combined.

