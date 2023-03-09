Status: 07.03.2023 12:18 p.m Millions of purple crocuses bathe the Husumer Schlossgarten in soft purple every spring. The city celebrates the colorful natural event in mid-March with the Crocus Blossom Festival.

No one has probably counted them – but there are said to be around four million crocuses that transform Husum’s palace garden into a sea of ​​flowers in the spring. The people of Husum take the so-called purple miracle as an occasion for a crocus blossom festival, which the city is celebrating on March 18th and 19th this year. Depending on the weather, the crocuses bloom from February to around the end of March. On its website, the city of Husum provides information about the current status of the crocus blossom.

Guided tours, crafts and election of crocus flower majesty

On the program In addition to the crowning of a new crocus blossom majesty, there will be an arts and crafts market in the castle courtyard, a harbor market and a Sunday shopping in the shops in the city center. Accompanying this, numerous city tours take place, for example in historical costume or to the flower language of the Romantic period as well as evening night watchman tours.

How did the crocuses get to Husum?

The background to the crocus flood in the castle garden has not been clearly clarified. A legend tells of the “Gray Monks” of a monastery that stood on the site of today’s castle in the 15th century. The monks needed saffron to color their liturgical vestments. Therefore they are said to have planted crocuses in their monastery garden. They wanted to extract the precious dye from the dried flowers.

However, this attempt had to fail, because saffron contains only the “Crocus sativus” and not the “Crocus neapolitanus” planted in Husum, a wild plant widespread in southern Europe. Duchess Marie Elisabeth, who resided in Husum Castle from 1655 to 1684, probably made the same mistake. According to another tradition, she is said to have valued the saffron for her well-known confectionery. But whatever the origin may have been: In northern Europe today there is no purple crocus sea of ​​the same size as in Husum.

Crocus splendor also in Flensburg

A little further north, in Flensburg, the crocuses also bloom particularly beautifully. The areas in the Old Cemetery in Christianspark and Lutherpark are not as large as in Husum, but they are still worth a visit.

Map: The palace garden in Husum

