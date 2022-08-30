Diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, weight loss, but also joint pain. Symptoms of Crohn’s disease are well known. But the causes are less so. The dominant hypothesis is that both the environment and genetics play a role. Factors such as smoking, for example, appear to increase the risk of the disease, as does having a relative with Crohn’s. But the research is far from defining a precise framework, which helps doctors and patients to prevent and above all to better treat this chronic disease. However, some new detail on the origin of the disease comes today from a study published in Nature Genetics, which identified 10 genetic variants that influence its risk. And that help to understand even more about the mechanisms that trigger the disease, thus identifying new possible therapeutic targets.

Hunting for genes

Research so far has focused heavily on so-called genome-wide association studies (GWAS). In essence, this type of analysis compares the genomes of people with and without a given disease. These studies made it possible to identify genetic variants associated with Crohn’s disease but, according to the authors, the role in development was not clear for most of them. For this reason, in the new work – in which Italy also collaborated – the researchers focused only on the coding portion of the genome, that is, the one that contains the instructions for the production of proteins (the so-called exome). And they did bingo: in this way they managed to find 10 genes – and related variants – associated with the risk of disease, some unknown until now or rare, and also shed light on the mechanisms associated with Crohn’s.

A new genetics for Crohn’s disease

Overall, the analyzes concerned about 30,000 patients and 80,000 controls (people without the disease). “Most people will have some genetic variant that increases susceptibility to chronic bowel disease because they are common. These common variants can increase a person’s risk by 10%, for example, but that doesn’t mean they will necessarily develop the disease.” , explained Aleksejs Sazonovs, one of the first authors of the study: “Some rare variants, on the other hand, can make four or five times more susceptible to developing inflammatory bowel disease, which is why it is so important to localize these variants and understand which biological mechanism they alter” .

The role of mesenchymal cells

The genes and variants that researchers have associated with the disease affect mechanisms are only partially known. Some in fact affect functions or components of the immune system (the hypothesis of a dysregulation of the immune response in Crohn’s is well known), others instead target mesenchymal cells. These cells – which interact with both epithelial and immune cells in the gut and act as a second barrier, the authors write – would play a role in both the development and maintenance of intestinal inflammation.

Understanding what lies behind the disease and what are the alterations that trigger symptoms and complications helps guide therapy. Now the researchers will continue with genetic studies on chronic inflammatory bowel disease, also looking at ulcerative colitis.