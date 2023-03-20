Treat patients who have severe fistulas caused by Crohn’s disease with a autotransplant

of adipose tissue obtained using a made in Italy device. It is the innovative approach of 5 large hospitals (the Irccs Policlinico Sant’Orsola-Malpighi of Bolognathe Sack of Milanthe Careggi University Hospital of Florence, the Irccs Foundation of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital of Rome and the Aou Federico II of Naples) who start the Attic trial by enrolling the first patients with Crohn’s disease who developed, as a consequence of the inflammatory process associated with the pathology, a complex perianal fistula (Crohn’s disease perianal, Mpc).

I study multicenter, randomized double-blind – explains a note – involves the recruitment of 80 patients, men and women with an average age of 35, all multiresistanti all therapy standard hitherto used,

such as systemic or local biologics and surgery. The objective of the trial is to subject a group of patients to tissue transplant by infiltration of microfractured autologous adipose tissue around the fistula, evaluating its efficacy after 24 weeks. The entire procedure for the collection, micro-fragmentation and administration of adipose tissue is carried out with the Lipogems device and takes place in a single surgical step, facilitating the pre-operative organization and subsequent progress of the patient.

Lipogems is a certified and authorized medical device made by an Italian multinational based in Milan. It involves a small sampling of adipose tissue, generally from the abdomen, its processing and subsequent grafting. This micro-fragmentation process simulates tissue damage and triggers i natural tissue repair processes.

In particular, Crohn’s disease it is characterized by a chronic inflammatory process that can affect the entire digestive system. In its course, the pathology can become complicated with the development of perianal fistulas and/or abscesses in about a third of cases (23-38%). The appearance of perianal Crohn’s disease leads to a very disabling condition with significant impairment of the quality of life of patients, in the vast majority of young people, also linked to the limits that the PCC places on relationship activity and working capacity.