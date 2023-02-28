(beraking latest news) – This time the bell for the start of the new school year has also rung for Carola, 17, from Fiumicino. She had long been away from her companions, from her everyday life as a teenager. To steal it, from crisis to crisis, the very rare Lafora disease, a genetic alteration that causes sugars to accumulate, especially in the brain, in the absence of the proteins that are supposed to synthesize them, involved in glycogen metabolism. “Carola wants to heal, she is struggling with all of herself, she is waiting for her treatment, she goes to school even if it is frustrating for her”, says her mother, Simona Fochetti. In Milan, mom Maria and dad Fortunato will have to tell 6-year-old Roberta that “on Wednesday, again, she won’t be able to go to school, and she’ll get really angry,” the dad explains with a slightly bitter smile. “Every Friday we get the weekly program and, when the nurse isn’t there, Roberta”, affected by campomelic acampomelic dysplasia, a variant of an already rare disease, “can’t go to attend classes, with all that follows”.

There is a thin thread that unites Carola and Roberta, from one point of Italy to another: the desire to live their age, to go to school, to build a future for themselves. The stories were collected by beraking latest news Salute. After all, underlines Carola’s mother, “the right to life is not the right to old age. He is entitled to a little happiness”. With this thought, Carola’s parents tried to follow a path for their girlfriend, an attempt at therapy. This possibility was unlocked by the intervention of the Lazio Region in April 2022. The 17-year-old is now receiving enzyme replacement therapy in use for another pathology, Pompe disease. The drug is called Myozime*, from Sanofi.

Her mother reports today, “continues the infusions, but no one has done any checks yet, it seems that things should go like this. We parents of rare disease patients spend our days trying to figure out how to improve, even slightly, the quality of life of our children, but we don’t have the opportunity to talk to doctors unless the clinical situation worsens. Carola wants to heal – she repeats – she goes to school, she is aware of the difficulties she encounters, of the lessons she does not understand, of the trips she cannot take, but it is a suffering that she must face because she is part of the her growth path of her. The school is helping us a lot, they are all very present and work to make Carola’s journey suitable for her. The class and teachers experience this disease, share our journey and distance us from loneliness. I think it was a good goal achieved”, admits Simona, who is convinced of one thing: “I believe that the biggest barrier to overcome even today is loneliness”.

The loneliness of rare patients. “Beyond the difficulty of scientific research in finding funds – reflects Simona – families remain abandoned in waiting. I’m learning, however, that I can’t wait for a cure to save Carola, that in the despair my whole heart has fallen into, I must have the strength to give her happy days. This is beyond my strength. We need someone to help us make this possible.”

When she thinks of Lafora, Simona uses very harsh words: “This disease, as I believe also other similar ones, I can compare it to the figure of the ‘dementor’ of Harry Potter, to the angel of death, or something similar. She shows up at your door and announces that she’s come to get your daughter, not now, not right away. She will suck the life out of him day after day, little by little, and she will do it before your eyes. Initially it’s terror and desperation, then like prisoners with their jailers it becomes the only real thing in your life. But I am a spectator, and I would like to have the words to support and explain all this to Carola”. She also explain to her that she has a right to happiness and stand by her to see it achieved, as much as possible.

Surely, Fortunato Nicoletti, Roberta’s father intervenes, “we are at a better point for rare diseases. However, the whole socio-medical, social approach is still missing. Today the disease is considered and this precludes a whole series of relationship, school, social experiences that are not considered as part of the person. The rare disease does not presuppose a specific cure in 90% of cases, therefore it is necessary to act on the symptoms, but then there is the whole context. For the boys we talk about the school, where there is no social, health and social care. It happens everywhere.”

“With the Network on Rare Diseases done (although implementing decrees are needed for full application of the Consolidated Law on Rare Diseases), the first thing missing at the moment is precisely this”, insists Nicoletti. “Also looking at the law, it stands out that it is very research-focused, and that’s totally fine. How good it is that we talk about communication, reference centers, and so on. But there is a lack of assistance. The same Pnrr”, National recovery and resilience plan, “has two different missions for the health and social part. If we don’t integrate these aspects, we won’t go anywhere”.

Roberta and Carola, with their stories, teach how important school is. “We always talk about work and independent life – Nicoletti reasons – But if we don’t start from the school context, we will never get to work. Neonatal screening is important” to start immediately with therapies and assistance, and “school is important to then choose what to do with your life. If all this is missing, in the end we talk about nothing”.

Nicoletti hopes for the ‘critical mass’ that families with rare patients can achieve. Roberta’s father is vice-president of the Nobody is Excluded Odv association and is part of the Rare Disease Alliance. “Not all pathologies are the same, but then at the base the stories are those of taking charge. There are those who need a nurse, there are those who need not to feel abandoned. These diseases are so rare that there is a risk of self-isolation. In the end, however, the needs are common and we must not feel alone. We families too should start thinking in a different way, not personal”, but in a team logic. “It’s true – she concludes – even therapies take a very long time” for these diseases, “and it is right and crucial that research goes on. But families” in everyday life “must not feel isolated”.

Remuzzi: “The innovations of the Consolidated Law do not remain on paper”

“A good level of organization and awareness is gradually being achieved in Italy regarding the problem of rare diseases. Something organic, in other words”. The consolidated text “introduces important innovations”. What’s still wrong? “In the meantime, if on paper it seems that there is all that is needed, we are still behind on the implementation of the various legislative provisions announced. Many of the envisaged points have not yet been implemented, for others we have been awaiting a definition with implementing decrees for several years already”. Summing up, on the eve of Rare Disease Day, is Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Irccs Institute, which heads the Aldo and Cele Daccò Center, which is the headquarters of the Coordination of the Lombardy Regional Network for rare diseases.

“In theory – explains the expert to beraking latest news Salute – a very beautiful and important novelty is the provision of the tax credit, equal to 65% of the expenses incurred for the start-up and implementation of research projects” on rare diseases , “up to a maximum of 200 thousand euros for each beneficiary”. And “again in theory”, there is provision for “the extension of the support interventions envisaged by a 2016 Miur decree to companies that intend to carry out studies aimed at the discovery, registration and production of orphan drugs or other innovative treatments”. This, however, Remuzzi points out, “has not yet been implemented”.

“We have – he continues – an organization that is becoming very widespread, involving all the Regions, involving the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), but there are still problems. For example, we have been talking about a national register at the ISS for 20 years, but today there is still no real register. Certain regional registers such as those of Lombardy, Veneto, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna are much more complete. It is a pity because the Institute should have a register which accurately summarizes the situation of all the regions of Italy and the Institute should be able to know at any time which, how many and where there are patients with rare diseases in Italy, intervene where there are difficulties, see where it is important to start research and assistance projects and be able to govern the system through the register”. Another element mentioned by Remuzzi is information for patients with rare diseases: the adoption of adequate tools is envisaged on paper, and even here “there has not yet been fully implemented”. And “then – he highlights – there are things that have to do in general with the ills of our national health service, which is increasingly becoming a national health service for those who can afford it”.

This, warns the director of ‘Mario Negri’, “is not consistent with the principles of the Constitution, which provides that anyone has the possibility of being treated, especially the poor. This is almost never the case: the National Health Service, which is an extraordinary thing on paper, has large regional differences in its implementation. Furthermore, there is a prevalence of the private sector which is now spreading everywhere and which is very worrying. Just think of the token doctors, hired by private cooperatives to deal with the shortages of emergency medicine, but also of other sectors. Doctors whose skills we don’t know and who earn in a few shifts what a doctor regularly hired by a hospital earns in a month. We hope to be able to remedy this spread of the private sector, because otherwise what has already happened in the United States will happen to us, just as they are trying to go back overseas”.

Now, reasons the Italian scientist, “I deluded myself that rare diseases, with all this legislation, with the European networks, with all this attention, were outside this phenomenon”. “Personally – reflects Remuzzi – I think the fact that a sick person has to pay to be treated, after having contributed in any case through the health tax, is very sad. So far we have been lucky not to have to live with the worry of money when we are sick, which happens in most countries of the world. However – he points out – increasingly even in public hospitals, where the wait for an examination is always very long, the same service by the same doctors can be done within a few days if one pays. That this often happens also for rare diseases is intolerable, in my opinion. The healthcare market doesn’t work. The public must tend to reduce its turnover through prevention: the exact opposite of free choice and the market”.