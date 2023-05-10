Crohn’s disease: stem cells to treat anal fistulas

Come treat fistulas in Crohn’s disease? A study by IRCCS San Raffaele evaluated a new therapy against one of the most painful consequences of this pathology. The research group has discovered that thanks to the use of stem cells it is possible to repair the damage caused by the fistulas. This is a very promising technique.

In this article

What is Crohn’s disease?

The Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the intestines. It can affect the walls of the entire gastrointestinal tract, from the mouth to the anus. Inflammation occurs through intestinal ulcers, which if left untreated can lead to strictures, then intestinal narrowing or fistulas. Fistulas are connections between the inside of the anal canal or rectum and the outside, on the skin near the anus, which can originate from inflamed or infected anal glands or from penetration of fissures or ulcers in the last portion of the intestine. These complications often require invasive surgical treatment.

Treating fistulas in Crohn’s disease: the innovative new intervention

“The new therapy is based on the regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties of stem cells which are injected into the site where the disease has its worst expression, in people who no longer respond to standard therapy”. The professor Pierpaolo Sileri he is head of the Coloproctological Surgery and Chronic Intestinal Inflammatory Diseases Unit and full professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. The long-term treatment goal is the drainage of the fistulas and their closureresulting in healing.

Treating fistulas in Crohn’s disease: the new operation avoids damaging the walls of the intestine

So far in our country only a few dozen people have received this treatment. «We observed, after a few months from the intervention, the complete clinical cure of the site where the stem cells are injected and a return to normality without having to resort to interventions that can be invasive» explains the head physician.

The surgery is micro-invasive and avoids damage to the sphincters. In this way, functionality and faecal continence are preserved. After sedating the patient, the doctor cleans the fistula and closes the internal orifice. Immediately afterwards he injects the stem cells taken from the adipose tissue.

When fistulas appear, the patient’s quality of life deteriorates significantly. The consequences also affect social relations. The symptoms are very heavy and vary according to the severity of the disease. The most common are severe pain especially during defecation, continuous bleeding and pus e faecal incontinence.

