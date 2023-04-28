Crohn’s disease: the symptoms, what it causes and how to treat it

The disease of Crohn it’s a chronic inflammatory bowel syndrome. It can hit the wall all the way gastrointestinalbut in most cases it affects the ileum, or the last part of the small intestineand the colon. being chronic, it never fully heals and symptoms can vary. In Italy it is estimated that the chronic inflammatory bowel disease interest about 250 miles people. Of these, a percentage between 40% and 45% it is Crohn’s disease.

Often the diagnosis can arrive in delaybecause the symptoms are also similar to other inflammatory bowel diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome. In recent years there has been a strong increase of these diseases and are expected to continue to grow. Crohn’s disease is one of the most complex e disabling. It usually appears among the 25 and 45 years old and between 65 and 75 years old, but it is not uncommon even among children and adolescents. Pathology alternates stages of remission to others of flare-up. You can live with it but it requires precautions and treatments, an early diagnosis prevents complications.

Causes and risk factors

The underlying cause of Crohn’s disease is currently unknown. He introduces himself following a excessive response of the immune system of the intestinal mucosa. The consequence is chronic inflammation. According to the studies at the base there would be one genetic predispositionalterations of the intestinal microenvironment e environmental factors. It is speculated that it may also affect the abuse of antibiotics in childhood. It has in fact been demonstrated that, with each new cycle, these drugs cause trauma to the intestinal flora. Abuse as a young person may increase the chances of developing Crohn’s disease as an adult. Another risk factor that can also worsen symptoms once the disease has developed is smoke. Furthermore, recent studies show that it is more frequent in more developed countries, assuming a correlation with the greater consumption of ultra-processed foods but the causal link is not established. You can’t prevent the onset of Crohn’s disease but you can stop the progression of intestinal damage and complications. This is why early diagnosis is important. Today we estimate delays of 6 months to 5 years in the identification and beyond 30 percent of patients comes confused with the irritable bowel syndrome.

Symptoms of Crohn’s disease

The disease can affect the entire digestive tract, from the mouth to the anus. Symptoms vary according to the location of the problem. The most common are episodes of abdominal pain e diarrhea repeated over time but also blood in the stool. Periods of well-being alternate, which correspond to phases of remission of the disease, followed by others of exacerbations. They can also manifest themselves articolar pains, malabsorption it’s a weight drop important. In some cases Crohn’s disease does not give particular symptoms and is discovered by chance during tests for other reasons. If the disease is not diagnosed and treated early, intestinal pain and swelling can lead to the formation of abscesses, fistulas and intestinal narrowing (stenosis) that about half of patients require a surgery.

The cure

Curing Crohn’s disease is not yet possible but a remission can be achieved. The first thing to do is to consult a gastroenterologist specialist for a diagnosis. For the treatment of symptoms are used immunosuppressants and medicines based on cortisone. Recently i have also been introduced biological drugs. In some cases, medications based on may be necessary stamina cells. In general, there is no single drug for Crohn’s disease, the therapy depends on the individual case. There diet plays a key role, as some foods can make symptoms worse. It is generally recommended limit animal fats, refined sugars, dairy products, wheat, additives such as emulsifiers, maltodextrins, carrageenans and sulfites. In children with Crohn’s disease – pediatric cases are increasing – artificial nutrition with special liquid foods for a few weeks seems to be an effective therapy.