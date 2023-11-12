Crossing the desert for research and inclusion

“He never gives up,” they say about him. Therefore, his intention to try his hand at an undertaking created for solidarity purposes which will see him leave on 17 December from Damman on the Arabian Gulf and travel over 3000 kilometres, around 150 a day, across the Saudi Arabia, up to the Red Sea and then down to Thuwal, the city where he lives and 80 kilometers north of Jeddah. A journey dedicated to sport, inclusion and scientific research.

Matteo Parsani, from Bergamo, is professor of applied mathematics and computational sciences at the King Abdullah University of science and technology Kaust in Thuwal. For six years he has lived with an incomplete spinal injury, caused by a serious accident that occurred on May 24, 2017, when a car hit him in the university city where he now lives and works with his wife, from Bergamo like him, and their two children Yara, 11 years old , and Thomas Matteo, 6 years old. That day, the impact was terrible and his condition was so serious that his second child, born two weeks after the accident, was also named after him. «Thomas has never seen me run» says the scientist «This makes me suffer a lot and I do everything I can to invent new fun ways of being together. They give me strength.” And the tenacity to dedicate orthree to four hours of rehabilitation every day, thanks to which he is progressively recovering the functionality of his legs. To this, she added athletic preparation for the crossing of the desert: wake up every day at half past three, 80 kilometers on a handbike and then home, to have breakfast with the family and start the working day.

I have three goals: promote the inclusion of disabled people in Arab society, raise awareness of the importance of sport as a key element for health, promote scientific research in a bio-tech key Matteo Parsani

The Athar mission

«At the age of five I discovered that, in my scrapbook, on the date of my birth, April 14, 1981, there was a newspaper clipping depicting the Sts-1 Columbia mission which started the NASA Space Shuttle program. The concomitance of the two events sparked my curiosity towards space flights and, with it, the dream of working at NASA” he says. Thus, after a degree in aerospace engineering at the Polytechnic of Milan, a doctorate at the Vrije Universiteit of Brussels, he actually arrived at NASA as a researcher: «I worked four years to Langley Research centerNASA’s first and oldest center, in Hampton, Virginia, where Yara lived her first four years of life, before we moved to Saudi Arabia to Kaust University.” There, in the first coeducational university in the country, founded in 2009, Parsani leads a team of 16 researchers from various countries around the world, including four Saudi researchers. Certain activities teach you not to give up: «Sport, such as mountain running and trekking, have always fascinated me and helped me a lot in life». How did the idea of ​​making this trip come about? «I was on campus, on my handbike, when among some children who were mocking me for my condition, I saw one who had burst into tears. She had lost her father and two little sisters in an accident and a third sister was in a wheelchair. I was on my 20 thousand dollar bicycle, at home I had a 10 thousand dollar wheelchair. What could I do that was useful?”. Thus the idea of ​​“Athar – East to West” was born.

The athletic preparation to face 3000 kilometers in the desert

The impact on multiple fronts

«Athar in Arabic means impact, which I would like to have on three fronts: promote the inclusion of disabled people in Arab society, raise awareness of the importance of sport as a key element for health, but above all promote scientific research in a bio-tech key». In fact, little by little, the original idea expanded and Parsani was transformed from a subject to an object of study: «When he asked me for permission to be absent for the undertaking, I immediately thought about how to ensure that it wasn’t only the demonstration of its feasibility. It has become an immense opportunity for research” says the director of the department of computer science, electrical and mathematical sciences and engineering at Kaust, the Italian Gianluca Setti of the Polytechnic of Turin. Today, there are many research bodies involved, in addition to Kaust, the Polytechnic of Milan and the Villa Beretta rehabilitation research innovation institute, which will remotely monitor the athlete and use the data collected for hopefully rapid progress in rehabilitation. «Technology makes us more human, if we know how to use it» commented the clinical director of Villa Beretta Franco Molteni.

Matteo Parsani and Franco Molteni

A living laboratory

On his journey, Matteo Parsani will touch various cities, such as Riyadh and Al-‘Ula, before arriving in Thuwal. He will be followed by two pick ups and an SUV, with the instruments, bicycles and everything necessary for him and his medical and technical team of a dozen people. «In the desert there is a large temperature range, the first stages will be in the middle of the desert where we will spend the night because there are no urban centres. I will be constantly monitored by a whole set of sensors developed ad hoc which will collect the data which will then be processed by both Kaust and Villa Beretta».

Five sets of experiments

Parsani will wear patches for long-term detection ofelectrocardiogram inspired by the suction cups of octopuses, therefore flexible, permeable and very adherent and resistant. The value of electrolytes sodium and potassiumuseful for evaluating the body’s sweating and hydration status, will be collected by specific sensors, also equipped with an accelerometer for recording the movement and equipped with algorithms capable of detecting the one linked to breathing. The athlete will wear a helmet forelectroencephalogramfor the measurement of heart rate and of temperature, equipped with solar panels and antennas for transmitting the position which, in the event of an absence of satellite signal, will be sent with low energy signals to a drone. Added to this is the study of microbiota, where some of the reasons for the beneficial effects of physical activity also reside and whose composition, at the same time, can influence the sports performance of athletes. «Even the levels of dopamine they will be monitored” jokes Parsani “So you will know my exact mood at all times, as well as seeing what I see live thanks to two video cameras installed on my helmet and on my three bikes”. A handbike in which he will sit, one in which he will lie down and a third on which an electric stimulator will be installed.

Not just spinal cord injuries

“The functional electrical stimulation associated with pedaling helps the patient with a spinal injury, complete and incomplete, both from the point of view of muscle recovery and from that of the motor command coming from the brain, which must relearn to send the right signals to the periphery, when the damage allows it” he explained Alessandra Pedrocchi, head of the NeuroEngineering and medical robotics laboratory (NearLab) of the Polytechnic of Milan and co-responsible for the interdepartmental laboratory We-Cobot – Wearable and collaborative robotics at the Lecco Centre. Pedrocchi is working on numerous projects related touse of technology in rehabilitation and sport for the most fragile subjects such as the elderly, “to allow them – he says – to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle even as they age”.

Fundraising for the needy

Now the countdown begins for finalizing the final details. The mathematician Parsani’s feat will be monitorable by everyone, 24 hours a day, thanks to a platform made available by McLaren, a company with which he collaborates as an expert in computational fluid dynamics, and there will also be an active fundraiser for the purchase of sports wheelchairs or handbikes for disabled children. The link will be available soon.

Path

