A bad habit when sitting, to work, eat or relax, is to cross your legs: here are the dangers to our health.

Our body cannot stay still for long, it needs to move, change position, maintain a certain dynamism. It so happens that, when we sit, we often cross our legs. Thus we seem to be more comfortable, balanced, collected and, why not, with an extra touch of elegance. But we should know what risks we face for our health.

According to recent scientific studies, crossing the legs for a long time when sitting – at the level of the knee or ankle – causes numerous damages to our body. About 62% of people cross their right leg over their left, while 26% do exactly the opposite, and the remaining 12% alternate indifferently from one position to the other. In any case, these are wrong and harmful attitudes.

All the reasons not to cross your legs when sitting

Crossing your legs when sitting can accentuate the misalignment of the hips, with the result that one becomes taller than the other. And because the speed at which blood moves through the blood vessels of the lower extremities changes, considerably increases the risk of blood clots. In this sense, the crossing at the knee level is worse than the one at the ankle level: it can cause an increase in blood pressure due to the stagnation of blood in the veins, indirectly tiring the heart.

It’s not all. Since the spine continually compensates for our body to keep its center of gravity above the pelvis, the neck and head are also affected, increasing the likelihood of developing scoliosis. Furthermore, in men, crossing the legs could affect sperm productionTesticle temperature should be 2°C to 6°C below standard body temperature, but cross-legged there is an increase of up to 3.5°C, with potential reduction in number and quality of sperm.

The speech is further complicated in subjects with other underlying problems, such as a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, alcohol and obesity. If you get tired of sitting in the usual position for too long, better get up for a little break, take a walk and stretch your legs a bit. Our body will thank us in the end.

