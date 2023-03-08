The ministry’s decisions provoked the protest of the families of the victims of the Cutro massacre in front of the building where the coffins are housed. In the end, after misunderstandings and misunderstandings, the clarification of the prefecture also on the expenses: the State will also bear those for the repatriation

It will not be done transfer Of all the corpses from the shipwreck victims and Croton al Muslim cemetery of Bologna. Finally, after misunderstandings and misunderstandings that led the families to protest, thanks to a mediation of the officials of the Calabrian prefecture and the association General mobilization of lawyersan agreement was reached. They will go to the capital of Emilia today – with the agreement of the families – 14 verses for which the City of Cutro has already issued the necessary certificates. Another 10 will probably leave tomorrow. The 17 bodies of the victims for whom the families have decided to transfer to Afghanistan instead they will remain in Crotone until the bureaucratic problems are overcome. The government, as explained by the prefect of Crotone Maria Caroline Hippolytustogether with Calabria Regionhe will argue the costs of repatriation for all the families of the victims. The news was communicated to the families of the victims by the mayor of Crotone Vincent Voice. The Civil Protection has made buses available to transport the relatives of the victims to Bologna.

The story had started badly, with a sit-in by relatives of the victims in front of the PalaMilone to protest against the decision of the Viminale to transfer all the bodies to Bologna. It was meant to be a gesture of attention from the ministry which had explained that the transfer to Bologna is a “provisional and not definitive” solution, taken “to give immediate dignity to the bodies”, also due to the fact that it is not easy “to proceed immediately to repatriation in Afghanistan“. But evidently the communication with the families did not work and a mess arose which led to the garrison of the sports hall. “The Italian government plays with the dead” recited the sign of a afghan woman who lost his daughter and son-in-law in the shipwreck of Steccato di Cutro. She comes from Germania like many of the relatives of the victims who are protesting peacefully against the government’s decision. “We want the bodies of the victims in countries of origin in Afghanistan or wherever the family wants” is written in another sign that explains the reason for the protest. “They tried to carry away coffins without saying anything before,” says another Afghan lying on the street.

In the meantime, information also began to circulate that the Italian government was not willing to pay for transfers at home, but only for internal ones. “Today the Italian state communicated to the families who had been waiting for 10 days that the bodies of their joint they cannot be expatriated. Not at the expense of the state” reads a post on Facebook di Rete 26 febbraio, set up after the shipwreck and which brings together nearly 300 voluntary and NGO associations. “The President Mattarella he had made a commitment – ​​he says Abdul Halim Yadgary young Afghan living in Germania and lost six family members in the sinking – but they want it here now that it comes government everything is clean”. “This shame adds to two weeks of behaviors inhumane both for the missed aids and for the treatment received from the government whose shortcomings were covered only thanks to the sacrifice of the volunteers of the associations” they say from Rete 26 February. In the end, the definitive answer from the Viminale arrived, which clarified that the costs will be borne by the Italian authorities.

In the meantime, investigations by the police have ascertained that one of the smugglers is among the victims: he is a thirty-year-old Turkish man, identified thanks to statements of the survivors and recognized by the shipwrecked. Also today, the fourth alleged smuggler was arrested: Gun Horizona 28-year-old Turkish man who after the shipwreck managed to step away and to make himself untraceable. The man was traced to Austria: the order of precautionary custody in prison of the Crotone court was pending on his account. Ufuk would have been the person entrusted with the task of driving the gulet and would also have performed the functions of mechanic, intervening several times when the engine of the vessel had some problems. One migrant also states that “i Turkish components of the crew immediately took some black objects similar to pipes that they threw into the water and died dive clinging to them and then running away”, while another speaks of an escape in a rubber dinghy. A test he also indicates him as the one who “sometimes personally went down to the hold to check on people since the Pakistani often argued with us migrants with a provocative attitude and was never allowed to go down to the hold again. He is one of those who escaped with the dinghy together with the Syrian and another Turk, again as I learned from the others migrants“.