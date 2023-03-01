Home Health Crotone shipwreck, Piantedosi and the sentences on migrants: “Criticism? I said ‘stop, we will come and get you'”
by admin
Stop by, we’ll come get you. This is the meaning of the humanitarian corridors that we are making”. the interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, in a hearing at the Constitutional Affairs Commission on the dicastery’s programmatic lines, returns to his statements made at a press conference a few hours after the shipwreck on the coast of Crotone which cost the lives of 64 migrants (including several children and minors). No excuses and no about-face, for those words about “despair” which in his opinion “cannot justify trips that jeopardize the responsibility of the children”. Responding to the senator of the Democratic Party Simona Malpezzi the minister speaks of the government’s attempt to set up humanitarian corridors. “We have to make sure that the land is always safer than the sea,” he says. And then she goes back to his statements: “To spice up that expression that she didn’t like very much, I said ‘stop, we will come and get you‘. This is the meaning of the humanitarian corridors we are making. I demand to be judged for the facts, if I demanded to be judged only for a beautiful expression, for the candid soul to offer to the public debate, I would like you but I would not be doing my duty”

