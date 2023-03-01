In the minutes of the migrants who survived the shipwreck on Sunday morning a few meters from the beach of Steccato di Cutro, there is the story of the entire journey organized by the smugglers, packing about two hundred people on the boat that set sail from Turkey and headed along the Calabrian coast. On the basis of the information provided by the migrants, 3 people were arrested

The Choking People, i mobile phones inhibited, the stops in the rough sea for fear of check and the refusal of smugglers to call i rescued even though conditions were getting worse. In the verbal of the surviving migrants al shipwreck on a Sunday morning a few meters from the beach Picket fence of Cutrothere is the story of the entire trip organized by smugglers cramming about two hundred people onto the boat that sailed from Turkey and directed along the Calabrian coasts. Based on the information provided by the migrants were three people arrestedbelieved by the organizers of the trip.

“They told us to get ready to go down” – “About four hours before the impact of the boat, one of the two went down into the hold pakistani and told us that after three hours we would arrive at our destination. He showed up an hour before the crash and told us to take the luggage and getting ready to go down we were almost there,” explains a survivor. “Suddenly the motor started doing smoke, there was a lot of smoke and the smell of burnt oil”. Thus begins the story of one of the survivors of the shipwreck on Sunday at dawn: “The people in the hold began to to choke and to climb up – he continues – I had time to grab mine Grandchild and to go on deck whereupon the boat broke apart and water began to enter. When I went up without going back down there were about 120 people between women and children”. At that point, the detectives ask him what the smugglers did. Here is the answer: “I saw that the Syrian and two Turks they inflated a dinghy and I’m run away. I didn’t see what the Turk did with the cheekbone tattoo because I thought I’d save my nephew.”

The stop: “They thought there was the police” – “Sea conditions had worsened so much that (the smugglers, ndr) they allowed us to leave the hold and go on deck. It was 4 or 5, I was able to see that from the coast what looked like some luminous signals and the four (smugglers, ndr) thinking they were policemen they have stopped browsing trying to change course and change the landing point,” another survivor explained to the investigators who recorded it. “I heard the four call someone perhaps to be picked up – continues the survivor – the boat stopped sailing again, further arousing i moodiness not complaints of us migrants, now exhausted. The children were crying.”

“We were afraid, we asked to call for help” – “The arrangements were that they would land us in safety on the mainland in Italy and for this need they would have waited for February 26th, as being Sunday and the predictions were of rough seait would have been unlikely encounter check of Italian patrol boats”, explains another migrant, underlining that when the boat has” been stopped, we migrants are here complain with them why scared from the sea conditions we wanted them to be called already i rescuedbut the four smugglers “to reassure us initially showed us the iPad depicting the route and the distance from our position to the mainland, specifying that they wanted to spend those hours in order to be able to land us in the middle of the night to evade police controls”. At this point, adds the survivor, “I remember looking at my phone and it was 9pm on February 25th. I also understood that when the 4 were talking to each other they also had the intention of wanting to take the boat back to Turkey. We resumed navigation and after about 7 hours we arrived near the coast. Not even on this occasion did anyone call for help, although we had asked them to do so”.

The collision and the chaos – During navigation “the smugglers had a satellite phone to appliance that looked like Jammer per block radio waves telephone. Was active because none of the mobile phones of us on board had telephone signal,” said another survivor. Another migrant retraced the moments of the shipwreck: “The boat hit something and started take on water and lean to one side. I saw that three of the crew members threw a tender overboard and climbed away while I lost sight of the two Pakistanis, because to save myself I immediately jumped plunged into the sea clinging to a life preserver”. The man then explained: “When I dived we were about 200 meters from the riva. Having almost reached the shore, now without strength, I felt a man take my arm police officer who rescued me and brought me to safety on the beach. Once ashore, my friend Yosuf told me that he saw two of the smugglers fleeing towards the woods”. Then he said that organizing the trip was “a citizen of nationality afghan and named Haji. I’ve always contacted him through the network application WhatsApp I can’t give you the number on the account because my cell phone fell into the water during the shipwreck”. He too paid the sum of 8thousand euro to the trafficker.