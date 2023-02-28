Pd, M5s and Italia Viva announce the request for information in Parliament from the Minister of the Interior and his Transport colleague Salvini (on whom the Coast Guard depends). And in the commission they attack the head of the Viminale: “What happened and what did the government do between 10.30 pm on Saturday and 4.10 am on Sunday?”. The answer does not go into detail: “No one will escape the ongoing investigations. I know how the rescuers operate, I don’t believe in mistakes or underestimations”

“What happened and what did the government do between 10.30pm on Saturday and 4.10am on Sunday?”. It is the question that all the oppositions have addressed on the shipwreck of Crotone Constitutional Affairs Commissional Senateto the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi present for a hearing. The members of Pd, M5s e Italia Vivaspecifically and respectively Andrea Giorgis, Barbara Florida e Raffaella Shirt. Everyone referred to the reconstruction, the only one available to public opinion within 48 hours of the sea massacre in which over 60 people died, and which has so far emerged from the newspapers. In that reconstruction, the senators of the opposition groups argued in the commission, a hole remains in the hours preceding the arrival of the boat near the coast. All the parties have anticipated that they will ask for information in the Chamber, in the Senate, both from Piantedosi and from the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini (on which the Port authorities).

But the twist is that, after a long silence on the issue of Crotone of all the interventions of the members of the majority, the exponent of Fratelli d’Italia also aligned with this request Alberto Balboni who is also president of the commission: “If there have been gaps in the chain of command for timely assistance, we must know, minister – he declared – It is not a request that FdI will leave to the opposition. We are the first to ask, because you can’t leave a ship full of children at the mercy of the waves but we reject political manipulation“. Piantedosi’s response was general and did not go into the details of the reconstruction: “There is an investigation underway to which no one withdraws and I will not withdraw for those things that will be deemed to be done and what will be reported, even periodically . Due to the presumption that I hold rescuers in high esteem, I have no reason to believe that there were errors, omissions or understatements because I know how they operate”. The minister recalled the tens of thousands of interventions of the rescuers of the various branches of the State, carried out “also a 70 nautical miles” from the Italian coasts.

Shortly before, Senator Giorgis, dem group leader in the commission, had said he was “struck by the words and tone used by Minister Piantedosi in reconstructing the tragedy that took place during the night between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 off the coast of Crotone, a cold reconstruction as if it were a story long gone. I can’t believe how the government, a few days after the approval of the decree-law defined as flows, refers to the shipwreck by reading the report as if it were a report drawn up in an office”. “The question for us – reiterates the democratic exponent – ​​is: what happened and what did the government do between 10.30 pm and 4.10 am? We would like to know this, because reading and listening to explanations that somehow attribute responsibility to the victims themselves leaves you speechless”. An analogous concept was expressed by Renziana Paita: “I think it is necessary to understand the timing and why, if the timing we read in the newspapers are true (that of Frontex reporting the presence of the boat and that of the alarm raised, ndr), why were there those delays? – asked Paita – Here we are talking about human lives and people who have decided to leave moved by desperation, who unfortunately made choices relying on criminals and who then paid with their lives”. “Today I read the newspapers and I had chills on the timing of the landing – he concluded – We will ask you for the most rational answers possible”. The parent company of the M5s Barbara Florida he underlined that the request for information “is not instrumental, but it is necessary and due, so that citizens can know and Parliament is made aware of what happened, what could have been done and what has not been done, also to improve in the future rescue operations”.

The oppositions also criticized Minister Piantedosi on the series of controversial speeches made on the tragedy of Crotone, such as the one that appeared to be a “moral” to the victims (“You don’t put your children’s lives at risk”) and a judgment on who leaves in seek your fortune from countries at war or problematic from the point of view of human rights or still on their knees due to poverty. Simona Malpezzi, group leader in the Senate of the Democratic Party and member of the commission, in particular was the first to intervene: “I won’t ask you questions – she said to the Minister of the Interior – but I’ll leave you with the words of an English poet of Somali origin : ‘No one puts his children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land’. I leave you these verses in memory of you, because the words you used yesterday, even at the press conference, are absolutely not acceptable to us and I hope you will be able to correct them ”. The reference is to a verse by Homea poem by the Somali-British poet Warsan Shire.