Crowded emergency rooms? Private paid ones are popping up in big cities

Sick people parked on stretchers for weeks at a time due to lack of beds in the wards, while fewer and fewer doctors are unable to deal with emergencies. Sensational cases such as that of an elderly man who had been in a Roman emergency room for 43 days or the 59-year-old woman who died in Scafati following a sudden illness near the entrance to the emergency room which was closed for work. While public structures seem increasingly closer to collapse, from Bergamo to Brescia, from Milan to Rome, initiatives are multiplying that offer assistance and care to citizens 24 hours a day. But unlike the National Health Service they treat you if you pay.

More clinics than actual emergency rooms

In Lombardy, above all, this type of facility is often called “emergency room clinics” and has already been operating for some time. But even in Rome there are private healthcare facilities where you can go night and day in case of need. In reality these are not real emergency rooms, given that they do not deal with more complex emergencies. However, they guarantee an immediate service for healthcare needs: in practice those white and green codes, which in the language of emergency medicine are not emergencies. «Let’s not call them emergency rooms – explains Fabio De Iaco, president of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine – but clinics where banal services are performed. For example, I cut my finger with the can of tuna and I go there, maybe I’ll do it sooner and find less chaos than in an emergency room.” The issue of private provision in the field of emergency medicine is very complex: «If we talk about large private healthcare groups, Humanitas, San Raffaele and Gemelli, there it makes sense to have a private emergency room with an agreement because there is a hub hospital behind which gives every type of response to those who can access the emergency room. And there’s nothing to say.”

Bergamo’s experience for non-urgent services

Experiences like the one in Bergamo at the San Marco Polyclinic in Zingonia are another thing, where for 149 euros you won’t have to queue. This is a structure activated by the San Donato Group which provides assistance «In case of need for health services which – explains the site – are not of an urgent nature (e.g. dressings of cuts or wounds, medical follow-up after a minor trauma). medium entity, distortion, broken tooth, cystitis etc etc.)”. Here the patient «can go to the clinic to receive assistance from the following specialists: Orthopaedist; Multi-specialist surgeon; Dentist; Urologist”. According to Simeu, however, the costs of access to these “emergency room clinics” «do not represent the final total, because you pay for any radiological tests or blood tests – warns De Iaco – So the bill in the end will be high, and a lot. A complex appendicitis, I’ll give you an example, how much does it cost in the private sector? 18-20 thousand euros? Here are these figures, not everyone can afford them and even insurance companies don’t necessarily cover them. So what does the patient do? He goes to the public hospital. So – he comments – he pays 140 euros to bypass the emergency room queue but then ends up having to go there as a last resort.”

Private test and the Chamber opens investigation into emergency room

According to the national secretary of Anaao Assomed, the union of NHS managers, Pierino Di Silverio, “private individuals are testing the appeal of these private emergency rooms to citizens”, if there really is a request for emergency care . In Brescia” where a private emergency room-clinic had been launched «after our complaints, an agreement was stipulated between public and private to create a free network of emergency rooms. A very interesting project.” Meanwhile, faced with the critical situation of the emergency rooms, which in various cases are collapsing, the Social Affairs and Health commission of the Chamber has decided to clarify things by opening a fact-finding investigation because, states President Ugo Cappellacci, the level has reached an “intolerable ». The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci also spoke on the emergency room crisis and, responding to a question time in the Chamber, underlined the need for “concrete and structural interventions”

