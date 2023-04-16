Crozza-Briatore against queues: “If you are not part of at least one board of directors, stay at home. B&Bs deceive the poor that they can travel like us”

In the new episode of Cross brothers – aired on Friday in prime time on NOVE and streaming on discovery+ – Maurice Crozza as an entrepreneur Flavio Briatore on low-cost tourism: “It’s a shameful thing. There are too many people walking around…all going everywhere as if they have a company that makes millions. But if you are not part of at least one CDA: stay at home! Look at this guy walking around with the passenger airbag open, ah no… it’s her wife. Do you see that poor people shouldn’t go around? […] This is all people who go to Brend & Belfast, those places where you sleep with quinquent… cianquant… that number made up of five and zero. It’s such a low figure that I can’t even say it, I have a palate that isn’t approved for figures with less than three zeros. These BB…Bibì and Bibù… Bibidibodibibù are the evil of society and tourism. They deceive the poor man that he is a normal person who can travel as if he were one of us, who then when he has spent the fifty euros to sleep, his budget reaches what is the name of that figure which is a 2 and a 3 nearby? With that you can only go to visit churches with a straw that deludes you into having an aperitif by inhaling from the holy water. Listen to me poor man, stay at home and make love with your wife. You enjoy yourself, I enjoy myself because I don’t see you around and, moreover, you do good for Italy because with twenty/thirty children you repopulate the country that the nation needs and create the waiters and workers of the future that are the waiters for me I need. I find customers with wheat and you provide me with waiters and dishwashers… it’s a rent-to-rent company.”

