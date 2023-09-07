Crunchy and Delicious Homemade French Fries: The Recipe from La Terra Del Gusto

French fries, an Always Popular Food

It is difficult, if not impossible, to give up a delicious and crunchy side dish like the much loved French fries. However, with concerns about health and nutrition, many people try to avoid deep-fried foods. But fear not, there is a trick to making very light French fries without losing taste and crunchiness.

French fries are a dish that can get everyone to agree, from the youngest to the oldest. They go well with a multitude of main courses, whether it’s meat, fish, or even vegetables. In fact, they can also solve a meal problem when supplies are low or time is short. Accompanied by some delicious sauce, they are satisfying and easy to prepare.

Over time, French fries have become a staple for people of all ages. Recognizing their popularity, entrepreneurs have packaged them so they are available to consumers practically anywhere and at any time. You can find them in bars and supermarkets, as well as at village festivals and events, often served in convenient trays with a choice of sauces, such as mayonnaise and ketchup.

However, one concern with traditional frying is that it is not the healthiest cooking method. But there is a recipe that allows you to enjoy exquisitely light French fries without sacrificing taste and crunchiness. Here’s what you’ll need and how to make them at home.

“The Recipe That Many Dream Of”

To make these light French fries, you will need 3 to 4 potatoes cut into strips, a teaspoon of garlic-flavored olive oil, or a garlic bulb fried in a cup of olive oil for about 5 minutes, and a sprinkle of garlic and aromatic herbs according to your taste.

Start by placing the potatoes in a bowl and coating them with the flavored oil, along with the aromatic herbs and salt, mixing them well. Then, cook them in the oven or an air fryer at 200°C for 20 minutes. After the first round of cooking, take them out, stir them, and cook for another twenty minutes. Finally, plate them and serve hot.

By following this recipe, you can enjoy light and crispy French fries without feeling guilty about the cooking method. It’s a great way to satisfy your cravings and enjoy a classic dish in a healthier way.

So, whether you’re at home, at a restaurant, or at a festival, French fries continue to be a popular and beloved food that can be enjoyed by all. With this recipe, you can now make your own version of these tasty treats and indulge without any worries. Bon appétit!

