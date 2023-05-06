Csaba Losonc: What shock wave therapy has to offer

MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel GmbH

dr Csaba Losonc is a specialist in trauma surgery and orthopedics as well as the founder and director of the medical care center MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. Together with his team of various specialists, he has made it his mission to help people lead a pain-free life. Here you can find out how pain in the musculoskeletal system can be successfully treated with shock wave therapy and what the advantages of this method are.

A tennis elbow, a sore shoulder or muscular problems – chronic pain can become a heavy burden for those affected. Not only are they increasingly limited in everyday life, the constant pain can also have consequences for mental well-being: Pain that has lasted for more than three months is often accompanied by sleep disorders or depressive moods. However, drug treatments often only provide temporary relief without addressing the root cause. “An injection may mask the pain for a while, but it doesn’t actually cure the patient of the underlying problem,” explains Dr. Csaba Losonc, trauma surgeon and head of MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel.

“Especially in old age, many of our patients present with chronic complaints. But many athletes and people with muscular problems are also looking for a solution to their pain, which has become chronic,” says Dr. Csaba Losonc. With his MEDICUM Rhein-Ahr-Eifel supply center, he has specialized in relieving those affected of their complaints in soft tissue and the musculoskeletal system. He and his team of specialists focus on holistic treatment approaches in order to avoid surgery and the use of medication as far as possible. One treatment method is shock wave therapy, which has already proven itself in thousands of patients. In the following, he reveals why he has achieved great success with it in treating pain and what advantages shock wave therapy has.

How shock wave therapy works

Chronic complaints in the musculoskeletal system are becoming more and more common, but joggers and other recreational athletes often have to struggle with injuries or problems with tendons and muscles. Here, many practices primarily use drugs, but these treatment approaches are usually not very gentle or even harmful to other cells in the body. In contrast, shock wave therapy has many advantages to offer. Originally developed to destroy kidney stones and remove calcifications in the kidneys, medicine today makes use of the positive effects of shock waves on the muscular and skeletal area. Numerous studies have shown that shock waves are fundamentally health-promoting effect have.

Initially, the exact effect of shock wave therapy was unclear, but it has now been established that it can directly influence certain pain receptors: pain is caused at the cellular level by the release of certain substances. The use of shock waves reduces the release of these substances – the pain stimulus can no longer be passed on by the body and the pain felt decreases.

Shock wave therapy: gentler than cortisone

However, the effect of the shock waves is not limited to interrupting the pain stimulus: According to studies, there is actually one at the molecular level cure instead of. Instead of just covering up the pain, as is the case with a cortisone injection, shock wave therapy heals the actual problem. Cortisone, on the other hand, is a cytotoxin that damages the cells and only temporarily suppresses the pain. With shock wave therapy significantly better results can be achieved as there is a clear tendency towards healing. But how exactly does that work?

Functionality and area of ​​application of shock wave therapy

In shock wave therapy, audible sound waves are generated by a machine. These sound waves are comparable to the sonic boom that occurs when an airplane breaks the sound barrier. There is a corresponding amount of energy behind shock wave therapy: a bundled, focused beam of energy is generated in the machine mechanically or by crystal and delivered to a relatively small area, with the energy density varying depending on the patient and their symptoms.

Sometimes so much energy is released that the shock wave therapy can be compared to the effect of a larger weapon system – but it is non-invasive, the effects take place solely on the cellular level. The therapy is used today in the area of ​​muscles and tendons, especially in professional sports for muscular tension, bone changes, irritation and overload. It does not lead immediately, but over time and with a Success rate of about 80 to 85 percent to a noticeable reduction in pain.

Some insurance companies cover the treatment costs

The effectiveness of shock wave therapy has been proven, but so far the statutory health insurance funds have only officially covered the costs of treating a heel spur. In addition to heel spurs, private health insurance companies and some other insurance companies also cover treatment for tennis elbow, shoulder problems and ankles. However, experience has shown that other organs can also be treated on request if the conditions are right. Treatment with sound waves is often very successful: shock wave therapy is a comparatively simple treatment that is minimally painful and usually leads to a significant improvement within four to six weeks.

Shock wave therapy should therefore be considered more often than cortisone injections or tablets – it not only relieves pain, but also achieves real healing at the molecular level.

