CSIF Denounces Insufficient Staffing and Closures of Infectious Disease Floor at Valle de los Pedroches Regional Hospital

Title: “CSIF Denounces Staff Shortage and Closure of Infectious Diseases Wing at the Valle de los Pedroches Regional Hospital”

The Valles de los Pedroches Regional Hospital in the north of the province of Córdoba is facing a significant reduction in its healthcare capabilities as the CSIF (Trade Union Central) has denounced the closure of half of the left wing of the Internal Medicine floor dedicated to treating patients with infectious diseases. The closure is a result of a severe staff shortage during the summer months, leaving the hospital struggling to provide adequate care.

Currently, the affected wing will only have two nurses and two Nursing Care Technicians (TCAE) during the morning shifts. However, the situation worsens during the afternoon and night shifts, when only one nurse and one TCAE will be available. The lack of personnel is a consequence of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) deciding to reject the request for nearly 1,000 additional days in the TCAE category, citing budget constraints. Furthermore, the hospital has also suspended “Covid contracts” that were previously in place.

According to Antonio López, the CSIF delegate in the North Sanitary Area of ​​Córdoba, this staffing shortage creates a serious problem, particularly during the afternoon and night shifts. The use of individual protective equipment (PPE) hampers the staff’s ability to respond promptly to emergencies, and removing PPE in a hurry may increase the risk of transmitting nosocomial diseases within the facility. López emphasizes that professionals should not be held responsible as they lack the necessary means to perform their work effectively.

The CSIF Córdoba Health Sector highlights the challenges faced by the personnel in carrying out their care work with limited support. They have only one orderly, shared with the weekly hospital, during the morning shift to assist with mobilizations and tasks such as diaper changes for patients with limited autonomy. In the afternoon and night shifts, the situation worsens as the health workers can only rely on warders from the Emergency Service for such actions.

López concludes by denouncing the lack of empathy from the central services of the SAS towards the healthcare professionals who have shown dedication during the pandemic. Despite the Northern Health Area’s efforts to address the issue by requesting the additional days in the vacation plan, the CSIF highlights the disappointment in the treatment of these professionals who have gone from being praised to being neglected in a short span of time.

The situation at the Valle de los Pedroches Regional Hospital calls for urgent attention and resolution to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to patients.

