CSS to Begin Distribution of Medicines and Supplies in Chiriquí Starting Monday

The Social Security Fund (CSS) has reported that starting Monday, medical supplies and medicines will be distributed in the provinces of Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro. Despite road closures, the province’s hospitals and medical centers have maintained normal operations, with supplies already in David to be distributed to various public health facilities. The CSS assured that healthcare has been maintained in the western sector of the country, with 200 emergency operations performed and medical care in hospitalization, chemotherapy, ICU, laboratory, and emergency rooms remaining normal. The distribution of supplies and medicines is expected to help continue providing adequate healthcare in the region.

