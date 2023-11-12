Home » CSS to Begin Distribution of Medicines and Supplies in Chiriquí Starting Monday
Health

CSS to Begin Distribution of Medicines and Supplies in Chiriquí Starting Monday

by admin
CSS to Begin Distribution of Medicines and Supplies in Chiriquí Starting Monday

The Social Security Fund (CSS) has reported that starting Monday, medical supplies and medicines will be distributed in the provinces of Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro. Despite road closures, the province’s hospitals and medical centers have maintained normal operations, with supplies already in David to be distributed to various public health facilities. The CSS assured that healthcare has been maintained in the western sector of the country, with 200 emergency operations performed and medical care in hospitalization, chemotherapy, ICU, laboratory, and emergency rooms remaining normal. The distribution of supplies and medicines is expected to help continue providing adequate healthcare in the region.

See also  Ferrari in the sights: Pirelli test and irregular filming day? The FIA ​​responds | FP - Formula 1

You may also like

Sinner in the semifinals at ATP Rotterdam 2024:...

the gym and park arrive February 17th

New study shows what diabetics should really pay...

From the laboratories a new weapon against superbugs

The number of dengue deaths in Brazil rises...

Explore Rundling villages in Wendland | > –...

The Nutritional Treasure of Cherries: Health Benefits and...

Sinner in the semifinals at ATP Rotterdam: Raonic...

Dakota Johnson in Madame Web: training explained by...

The cannabis law is not a case for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy