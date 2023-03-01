Coming there CU 2023 for all and all those who have received income for a different reason thanINPS: as a withholding agent, in fact, the social security institution is called to make available the Single Certification within March 16 deadline of each year.

All modes for download it directly online or to request it in press release dated February 28, 2023 which confirms the date from which the data will be available.

Interested parties, first of all retirees, have various ways available to obtain the document that summarizes the sums received and is useful for presenting the tax return 2023.

CU INPS 2023, Single Certification available online from 16 March

Through the CU 2023l’INPS certify the pension, social security, welfare and income support benefits disbursed in 2022.

As substitute the taxin fact, the Institute makes the Single Certification by March 16 of each year: the document summarizes employee and similar income, pension income, self-employment income, income from commissions and other types of income received during the previous year.

In case of two or more INPS benefits it is still processed a single model.

With the press release dated February 28, 2023the Institute confirmed that on March 16 retirees and pensionersbut also those who have received sums relating to layoffs or unemployment benefits just to give examples, they can download it directly from your pc or submit a specific request to obtain it.

INPS – Press release of 28 February 2023

Unica 2023 Certification online from 16 March

CU INPS 2023: instructions on how to download the Single Certification

In summary, you can follow different ways to view, download and print the CU with different tools:

through Single Certification Service 2023 available on the INPS portal by logging in with the following credentials: SPID – Electronic Identity; CIE – Electronic Identity Card; CNS, National Service Card;

available on the INPS portal by logging in with the following credentials: through pension slip an option provided only for pensioners and pensioners;

an option provided only for pensioners and pensioners; also onINPS Mobile APP a service dedicated to the CU is available.

Alternatively, you can submit the required to receive the 2023 Single Certification also in the following ways:

In recent years also through the Contact centernot mentioned in the press release, it was possible to request the Unique INPS certification.

In any case, for more details on how to download the WITH INPS awaits the canonical circular that the Institute disseminates every year with instructions to follow step by step.