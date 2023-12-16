Cuadrado out, Inter forced to rush to restart: if Zhang doesn’t want to invest…

Cuadrado undergoes surgery, will be out for at least three months and Inter is forced to take action in the transfer market to cover the hole left by the Colombian’s absence.

According to Corriere dello Sport, if Zhang doesn’t give the OK to an investment, Marotta and Ausilio will have to try to find a low-cost opportunity. Two ways to make space: Sensi or a young man (Oristanio? Carboni?). The Nerazzurri are interested in Nandez and Djalò. While nothing in attack: as Ausilio confirmed, it will remain like this.

