Cuba lacks petrol

The demonstration of May 1, 2022, canceled this year due to a lack of petrol (AP Photo/Ramón Espinosa)

This is why the big demonstration on May 1st for International Workers’ Day was cancelled

The Cuban Communist Party has canceled the celebrations for International Workers’ Day held every year on May 1 in Revolution Square in Havana. The general secretary of the workers’ union, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, has announced that the parade will be replaced by a smaller demonstration on the seafront. The demonstration was canceled due to the lack of petrol which is creating serious problems for the island’s already very fragile economy. For weeks, motorists have been forced to wait for hours near petrol stations in order not to miss out on the little petrol available: the queues stretch for kilometres, with significant public order problems.

That’s not the only shortage Cubans face. For at least two years Cuba has been going through one of the most serious and profound crises since 1959, the year of the revolution led by Fidel Castro who established a communist regime in the country. There is a lack of food, electricity and raw materials. The causes of such a serious crisis are many. The most evident is the pandemic and the consequent restrictions that have eliminated tourist flows, one of the main sources of income on the island. The effects of the pandemic have been added to decades of wrong policies, which have limited if not regressed the economic development of the island, especially of industry and agriculture.

The embargo is one of the reasons, or the main one, for the historic difficulty of finding consumer goods on the island. It was established by US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy almost two years after Castro’s revolution had overthrown dictator Fulgencio Batista, when Cuba’s new regime had begun to nationalize some large industries that operated in Cuban territory and were owned by the United States. In 1962, the embargo was extended to almost all Cuban exports.

Over the decades, Cuba had found different commercial partners, but in recent years the non-payment of debts by the state have interrupted many supply lines, even of commonly used goods such as gasoline. President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the island is receiving only two-thirds of the oil it needs and that this shortage is due to supplier states failing to meet contractual agreements. In particular, Cuba is receiving much less oil from Venezuela, a state with which it signed an agreement in 2000 to barter oil in exchange for workforce, especially doctors and teachers.

Venezuelan exports to Cuba have decreased by 50 percent in the last decade also due to the decrease in production. Furthermore, in the last year, the energy crisis due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made oil much more sought after by the market. The United States has lifted some of the sanctions that had been imposed on Venezuela following negotiations between the government and the country’s opposition, and above all with the aim of reducing the rest of the world‘s energy dependence on Russia. Many oil companies have therefore returned to buying Venezuelan oil.

In reality, Cuba could use its oil, which however is of low quality and the island’s refineries are not able to process it to turn it into petrol. According to various economists, in the long run this lack will further decrease the productivity of Cuban companies with consequences for the price of food, which is destined to increase.

The current Cuban regime does not seem capable of reversing the trend which has seen a constant and radical worsening of living conditions over the last decade. To make matters worse, there is also a wave of emigration of the younger generation. It is estimated that 2 percent of the population left the island in 2022 alone, which also represents 4 percent of those active in the labor market: even if there are no official overall figures, 300,000 people may have left the island in one year.

