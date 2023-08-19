Cuba Showcases Progress in Integrating Traditional Medicine at PAHO Exhibition

Cuban Ministry of Public Health Showcases Traditional Medicine at Pan American Health Organization Exhibition

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) participated in the exhibition area for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), where they showcased the progress of traditional practices integration in the health sector. Johan Perdomo, from MINSAP, explained that the exhibition featured a digital poster on the inclusion of traditional medicine within the Cuban health system. Another poster was also presented, highlighting the regulation of herbal products in Cuba by the Regulatory Authority of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices.

As a collateral activity, MINSAP held a meeting with the Ayush ministry, reviewing the memoranda of understanding signed between MINSAP and the Indian entity on traditional and homeopathic medical systems. Perdomo mentioned that the association between the University of Medical Sciences of Havana and the All India Institute of Ayurveda was also discussed in terms of promoting traditional medicine and academic exchange in Cuba.

Perdomo described the meeting as very positive, as it marked the next steps for the development of Ayurveda in Cuba, particularly in terms of training and professional exchange. The representative of the island considered the WHO Summit in India as a global boost for natural and traditional medicine. Perdomo stated that for the Americas region, it meant the strengthening of work ties and the complementary network region.

According to Perdomo, the participation of Cuba in this event was crucial as it witnessed debates and exchanges on the near future of traditional medicine. The experts believe that this experience will help harmonize Cuba’s work with world trends and the current global scenario.

The exhibition at the PAHO provided a platform for Cuba to display its progress in integrating traditional practices into its healthcare system. By participating in meetings with international counterparts, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health aimed to strengthen ties, promote collaboration, and exchange knowledge in the field of traditional medicine. Experts deem this participation as significant in aligning Cuba’s efforts with global trends and advancements in natural and traditional medicine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

