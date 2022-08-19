Loading player

On Wednesday, the president of Calabria Roberto Occhiuto announced that he had made an agreement with the Cuban government to send about 500 doctors to the region in the coming months, to make up for the lack of staff in Calabrian hospitals. Occhiuto explained that this agreement was made necessary after the Region had published several calls in recent months to hire doctors on an indefinite basis which, according to the president, “have gone deserted”.

The shortage of doctors and personnel in hospitals is a problem that affects all of Italy, and in particular Calabria, where the health system has been in a dramatic situation for years. The main problem of Calabria is due to the fact that health has been commissioned since 2010 due to huge debts accumulated over the years and an economic situation close to bankruptcy.

To recover from debt, the commissioners who have taken turns have cut expenses, closed several hospitals and blocked new hires. This has meant that nurses, doctors, hospital staff, laboratories, counseling centers and ambulances are now missing. One of Occhiuto’s first initiatives after being elected president in October 2021 was to also assume the role of health commissioner, to intervene personally to try to solve the problems of the regional system.

“Throughout Italy, including Calabria, health companies are desperately looking for doctors to hire indefinitely, but they can’t find any. It is the perverse effect of the numerus clausus imposed on the medical faculties. Recruitment has become a lottery, difficult to predict and manage. In Calabria – ours

health care system right now has plenty of resources to hire – we’ve tried them all in recent months, ”Occhiuto said.

The agreement signed on Wednesday provides that 497 Cuban doctors with different specializations will arrive in the region in all. A first ten doctors will arrive as early as September. Then others will continue to progressively arrive “until all the competitions are completed with positive results” to hire doctors resident in Italy, added Occhiuto.

The training of Cuban doctors is one of the main pride of the country and for this reason the Cuban government in the past has repeatedly offered the help of its health personnel abroad. Cuba had already sent dozens of doctors to Italy at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to help Italian hospitals deal with the sudden increase in cases of contagion. However, it should be specified that Cuba’s sending doctors abroad is an operation that opponents of the Cuban regime consider pure propaganda, and which would hide the harsh working conditions and very low salaries that doctors receive in their country. .

– Read also: The absurd story of a company in layoffs for over 20 years