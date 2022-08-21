“The timely stance of the five Professional Orders of Doctors and Dentists of Calabria on the unfortunate agreement, wanted by the President of the Region Roberto Occhiuto, which provides for the entry of about 500 Cuban doctors in Calabrian hospitals deserves a proper listening”, he begins. the president of the regional assembly of the Democratic Party and a candidate for the Catanzaro college in the Chamber of Deputies Giusy Iemma.

“Occhiuto, among the causes that would have led him to take this decision, cited the competition of the ASP of Reggio Calabria for 8 permanent positions in ‘Medicine for emergency acceptance surgery’, arguing that all candidates did not meet the requirements requested in the announcement.

It would be interesting, at this point, to know if the Cuban doctors, ready to arrive in Calabria, have all these requisites required by the notice cited by Occhiuto.

“The danger of ‘abusive practice of the profession’ – so the presidents of the Orders have expressed it – certainly cannot be overlooked, just as the practical implications in the course of the execution of the agreement cannot be ignored. Even the only insufficient knowledge of the Italian language, which could concern the Cuban personnel arriving, as it is reconciled with the need to assist patients in an emergency, when even a small detail can be decisive in anamnestic terms and therefore for the purposes of diagnosis and treatment? We would not want this operation in practical terms – urges Iemma – to be resolved in the first months in language and training courses for Cuban doctors, paid for by Calabrian taxpayers, without any effective immediate support to the Calabrian colleagues in the trenches, who continue to work with spirit of self-denial and a great sense of sacrifice. It is enough for everyone to recall the conditions in which the emergency-urgency sector finds itself and the daily difficulties in which the 118 doctors operate, with an Air (regional supplementary agreement) stopped in 2006.

The impression is increasingly that President Occhiuto wanted to launch a “spot action” to attract national media attention in order to hide the fact that the results in health care are slow in coming.

Given the estimated cost of 28 million euros per year for the regional funds for Cuban doctors, it is good to remind the health commissioner Occhiuto that there are 12 million euros, these not borne by the Region, which could be unlocked with the approval of the operational program and the new personnel needs plan, as foreseen by the Calabria Decree.

“In an emergency situation such as the one that Calabrian health is experiencing – emphasizes Iemma – the president of the Calabria Region should have started permanent discussions with all the political, trade union and above all ordinistic components, in order to verify the real reasons for the poor adherence to the calls promoted. by the provincial health authorities.

“Personally, together with the leaders of the PD in Calabria – concludes Iemma – I will continue to closely follow the evolution of the story and I will strive to find every possible way to ensure that those contracts can be offered to Calabrian doctors, while respecting and appreciating the professionalism of Cuban colleagues. Calabrian healthcare must start again from its excellences scattered throughout Italy and around the world. “