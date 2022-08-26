by Ettore Jorio

Commissioner Occhiuto considered seizing, among all, this occasion as useful for the occasional. Obviously without excluding all the others, essential to organically restarting the hospitals “closed due to abandonment” for decades from a national policy that has not been planned since 2006 and which resorts to painful special measures for Calabria, full of obligations but not of the necessary personnel

24 AGO –

Calabria and Cuban doctors is the news of the moment. Who agrees and who doesn’t. Who discusses it technically and who “politically”. The fact is that a preliminary agreement signed between the Calabria Region (more precisely, by the government commissioner ad acta) and a Cuban company of job intermediation, specifically of health workers. The fact is that 500 doctors will be able to land in Calabria to be used there to give life to a health system that, like the island of Bennato, does not exist.

How it will all work

For such doctors to become professionally active, it will take time to enable them to exercise. Speaking of the story, I would like to highlight two different facets that characterize it.

On the one hand, there is the passion and impetus of the Commissioner to the records Occhiuto, which should be remembered, is an exponent of the Government, called to replace himself and his collegial bodies in the institutional exercise, considered incapable for 14 years (and not 12, because to these it would be necessary to add the civil protection commissioner of 2007/2010, followed by the current one), in the assumption of obligations.

I was saying a passion and an impetus that determine the behaviors concerning health. They are those feelings that each of us would employ in the approach to a health care like ours, seriously ill, afflicted by structural ills, badly conceived, never corrected and left in the hands of a bureaucracy and a management not up to his duties, however not assisted by the necessary training.

Two elements which, associated with the fear of harm to people, characterize the behavior of those who must in any case provide for a disaster; of an exasperated and deserted hospital network; of a crowd of doctors, to whom one will never stop apologizing for having reduced them to these conditions of desperate work; of users who do not even know what the right to health is.

In these cases, therefore, Commissioner Occhiuto considered seizing, among all, this occasion as well, useful for the occasional. Obviously without excluding all the others, far from it, indispensable to organically restart the hospitals “closed due to abandonment” for decades from a national policy that has not been planned since 2006 and which resorts to painful special measures for Calabria, full of obligations but not of the necessary staff. Ordinary recruitment procedures for Calabrians are at the top of the commissioner’s agenda, attentive to structural measures.

… The second facetThat’s the rule. No longer that attributable to the usual expedient of special law for Calabria but to the one that is to be reviewed to simplify human aid to that part of the nation (all of us) that has always been neglected. In short, a rule that finally produces and does not promise.

A rule that protects the common Calabrian citizen in the enjoyment of essential services, through the use of facilitated procedures essential to structurally guarantee his health through the employment of the necessary health workers, especially Calabrians, protected in the search for their work and any further usefulness.

Many the fingers against to deprecate the initiative

Criticism is always on the starting line of any initiative. The institutional parties, beyond some just negative consideration, nodded. For example, the Medical Orders, which I greatly appreciated, did two things: they rightly demanded recognition of the usefulness of their collaboration in deciding on regional health policies and they clarified the administrative path to be perfected so that their Cuban colleagues can become and behave as such in Calabria (and everywhere), acting legitimately in our SSR.

Unions do their job. Some better than others. I appreciate its employment claims because I have grown up in the realization, among others, of workers’ rights. Better if they were more concretely proactive.

With regard to employers’ associations, they do what they have to “contract” to the members: to be able to use such a kind of professional workforce, with an even more favorable salary for the employer.

The procedure

The Region is called upon to replace, without delay until the end of the year, the Ministry of Health in the process of recognizing the degree acquired in Cuba, according to the dictates of Ministerial Decree no. 268/2010. He / she will have to do this by comparing the study plans carried out with those in force in Italy and by resorting, at the end, to a Conference of services, in which the MIUR must also participate. It will then be the task of the interested Orders to acquire, together with the applications for registration of doctors in possession of recognized qualifications, an appropriate certification of passing an exam in the Italian language and knowledge of the regulatory rules of the profession.

Having done this, every non-EU doctor has the right, subject to the additional conditions in force, to have their registration completed without which medical practice would be prohibited. This not only for doctors, but for all foreign health professionals with qualifications obtained in the EU (obviously exempted from the first preliminary step) and non-EU.

Because the choice of the leasing company work

The company practiced, in fact, a legitimate intermediation in the search for professional workforce. As such, it selects the availability of health workers willing to work abroad in Cuba. It verifies the qualifications held and the psycho-physical suitability and, therefore, proposes its use in areas in need. A system used in Lombardy and Turin with results obtained in full pandemic. According to the Government, which implicitly reiterated it with the DL 105/2021, the emergency remains until 31 December 2022 and, with it, allows recourse to the Calabrians. The agreements stipulated for the supply of medical labor would, however, make it an employer with the obligation to hire professionals who are then rented on the basis of a unilaterally perfected selection.

But you know, professional relationships are ad personal, as evidenced by the obligation of examinations and enrollment in an Order. And it is here that the need for a path that leads to the choice of the best doctors and the most guarantors of the necessary health care must be emphasized, identified with specific specific needs.

Calabrian doctors were desperately looking for each other

The commissioner is claiming far and wide the exercise of the power to give incentives to Calabrian doctors willing to return to Calabria. As for our young people (very good!), Doctors and non-doctors, there will soon be room for everyone, without distinction. In the meantime, strong measures are being evaluated to facilitate their permanent hiring, perhaps through hiring facilities adapted to the more useful rule of standard insolvency procedures.

Ettore Jorio

University of Calabria

August 24, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Studies and Analysis