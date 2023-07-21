Cubans Detained at Airport with Shipment of Controlled Painkillers from Mexico

Title: Three Cubans Detained at Holguín Airport with Controlled Painkillers from Mexico

Subtitle: Medicine Smuggling on the Rise Amidst Economic Crisis and Shortages

At least three individuals from Cuba have been apprehended at the Frank País International Airport in Holguín after being caught with a shipment of controlled painkillers from Mexico, as reported by an undercover Facebook profile affiliated with the regime.

According to an announcement on the Cazador-Cazado profile, which is linked to Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior (Minint), the three travelers attempted to bring in a total of 6,980 tramadol tablets, a drug classified as controlled by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP). The tablets are considered to be a substance resembling drugs.

The confiscated pills were discovered in the luggage of two women from the news province and a man from Holguín, who were identified as Marisleydis Rodríguez Tamayo, Dianny Peña Sánchez, and Alejandro Rojas Espinosa.

A Facebook post on the Cazador-Cazado profile explains that tramadol belongs to the family of pain relievers and has the potential to be addictive. Therefore, patients who opt for its use must do so under strict medical supervision and for short durations.

The post also suggests that the act of transporting the medication was intended for drug trafficking purposes, highlighting the seriousness of the offense.

The smuggling of medicines into Cuba has become increasingly prevalent due to the ongoing economic crisis and widespread shortages, which have even affected pharmacies. The scarcity has prompted numerous Cuban citizens to voice their grievances regarding the lack of antibiotics, essential drugs for severe illnesses, and everyday pain relievers.

The incident at the Holguín airport reflects a broader issue concerning the availability and accessibility of medications on the island nation. The Cuban government is actively grappling with the challenge of curbing such illicit activities while simultaneously working to address the healthcare concerns of its population.

As investigations continue, it remains to be seen what actions will be taken against those involved in the attempted drug smuggling and how the government plans to combat the growing problem of medicine scarcity in the country.

