Cucumber and salmon appetizers: finger food for summer starters

Don’t cucumber salmon appetizers just sound wonderful? Whether as a snack in between, as a starter or for the buffet at a summer party, the rolls always fit. How to prepare them quickly and easily?

Admittedly, salmon always works, but a cold smoked salmon is probably one of the best ingredients for any dish in the summer. Combined with crunchy, juicy cucumbers, you can create refreshing and light bites as a cold appetizer simply by spreading the ingredients with cream cheese and rolling them up.

Cucumber salmon appetizers with cream cheese – The easy recipe

For the cucumber salmon appetizers with cream cheese and salmon, you not only need a few ingredients, but you will quickly receive a few delicacies that everyone will love. A super last minute recipe for any occasion (or without)!

Ingredients for the fresh cucumber rolls

For 2 servings of finger food with cucumber:

1 medium-sized cucumber 55 g smoked salmon 3 tbsp cream cheese 1 tbsp fresh, chopped parsley (or alternatively dill) optional feta 1 tsp white and black sesame toothpicks

Prepare cucumber salmon appetizers

Using a vegetable peeler, cut the cucumber lengthwise into thin strips (do not use a vegetable peeler to avoid the strips becoming too thin). Lay them side by side on a wooden board, with each strip slightly overlapping. Spread the cucumbers with the cream cheese. Spread the salmon on top. Starting from one of the two narrower sides, roll the layered ingredients into a roll. Beforehand, if you like, you can place a stick of feta along this edge and roll it up with it. Secure the roll with toothpicks to keep it from unrolling (one toothpick per future roll should be enough). Then cut the roll into smaller pieces of cucumber salmon and place them flat on a plate. Finally, sprinkle the salmon bites with cream cheese with sesame seeds.

You can serve the salmon bites as finger food and enjoy them straight away.

You can also roll up each cucumber strip separately, which takes more time but is a viable option for small servings.

In any case, the recipe is quick and easy to make and could not go better with a light summer menu.

