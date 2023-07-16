Cucumbers: Healthy and low-calorie slimming products | > – Guide – Cooking

Status: 07/14/2023 1:48 p.m

Salad cucumbers, braised cucumbers, pickled cucumbers: cucumbers are diverse and healthy. They are low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals. Tips for shopping and preparation as well as recipes.

Cucumbers are a real superfood: They contain many vitamins and minerals and are also a slimming aid because they have few calories. The cucumber plant (Cucumis sativus) belongs to the pumpkin family. A basic distinction is made between two groups: the cucumber, which is also known as the snake cucumber, and the pickling cucumber (spiced cucumber). In Asia there are some special varieties of cucumbers that differ in size or color.

The fruits of the cucumber can be up to 60 centimeters long and weigh 500 grams. While cucumbers are typical greenhouse plants, pickling cucumbers are almost exclusively grown outdoors. They are smaller and harder, but the ingredients are similar to those of cucumbers.

Healthy ingredients: few calories, lots of vitamins and minerals

100 grams of raw cucumber contain only about twelve calories. This makes cucumber one of the lowest-calorie foods. This is mainly due to the water content, which is around 95 percent. In addition to the high water content, the cucumber is made up of 3.5 percent carbohydrates and very small amounts of proteins and fats. The vegetables contain vitamins from the B group in particular, but also vitamin C and vitamin E. They are also relatively rich in the minerals calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus.

Buy firm cucumbers – do not refrigerate

Cucumbers can be kept for a few days at 15 degrees. The vegetables are not suitable for freezing.

In Germany, cucumbers are in season in summer. At other times of the year they come out of the greenhouse. When buying, the cucumber should be firm, the skin intact and smooth. Cucumbers should be eaten quickly.

At a temperature of around 15 degrees, cucumbers will keep for a few days. They become soft and watery in the fridge. The vegetables are not suitable for freezing.

Preparing the cucumbers: If possible, do not remove the peel

To ensure that cucumbers are digestible and their healthy ingredients are preserved, the following should be observed when preparing them:

Eat the vegetables in their skins. This is where the valuable vitamins and minerals are found, as well as dietary fiber, which is important for digestion. Organic cucumbers are particularly suitable for eating with the peel. If you want to avoid bitter substances, you should cut off the ends generously, because the bitter substances accumulate particularly at the base of the stalk. They are largely bred out of the varieties used in conventional agriculture. Raw cucumbers can cause abdominal pain and bloating in some people. Gutting and cooking will help.

Further information

What are snack cucumbers and braised cucumbers?

In addition to cucumbers or cucumbers, snack cucumbers and stewed cucumbers are also available in the trade. What are the differences to the cucumber?

Snack cucumbers are slightly less bitter than cucumbers, they contain less bitter substances. Their skin is also much thinner than that of cucumbers. Sautéed cucumbers are smaller, thicker, contain less water and are more bitter, but more flavorful than cucumbers. They also have a thicker shell. Stewed cucumbers are the perfect vegetable for losing weight because they are extremely low in fat and calories. On the other hand, they contain considerable amounts of potassium, calcium, phosphorus, iron and up to eleven grams of vitamin C. When preparing, simply cut off enough of the stem until the cucumber no longer tastes bitter.

Further information

Pickled cucumbers: Shelf life Alternative from the glass

There are two methods of preserving cucumbers. One is pickling in a brine solution, which allows for lactic acid fermentation. In the other, the cucumbers are pickled in vinegar.

Lactic pickling in brine is particularly healthy because, unlike other preservation methods, the fermented vegetables do not lose any important nutrients during fermentation because they are not heated. It contains lactic acid bacteria and acts as a probiotic. When soaked in Vinegar has to the liquid be acidic enough to preserve. Sometimes the cucumbers are additionally heated, but mostly poured over several times with boiling broth. Spices such as mustard and peppercorns, juniper berries, chili peppers, herbs such as dill, onions and garlic also have a preservative effect. Many vitamins and minerals are retained, but they are lost through long storage. Pickles are often high in sugar – up to 20 grams per 100 grams.

Cucumbers are healthy

Cucumbers are uric acid-dissolving and diuretic. In folk medicine, they are therefore used for gout, bladder problems and drainage. The cucumber is also used in cosmetics: as a mask, the peel and slices moisturize dry skin. The cucumber has a soothing effect on swelling or sunburn. The bitter substance cucurbitacin also has a refreshing and astringent effect on the skin.

Cucurbitacin: Do not eat very bitter cucumbers

The plant protects itself from predators with the bitter substance cucurbitacin. The substance is toxic above a certain level. Therefore, do not eat cucumbers that taste unusually bitter. However, there is only a risk of poisoning if you use seeds from plants you have grown yourself in the garden, which can lead to backcrossing. It is therefore better to buy fresh seeds.

Further information

If you want to grow cucumbers, you don’t need a greenhouse, you can grow the vegetables in the bed or on the balcony. more

If you want to enjoy local fruit and vegetables in winter, you can preserve the products. Methods at a glance. more

