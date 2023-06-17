Cucumbers in the greenhouse turn yellow: 7 possible reasons

Cucumbers are heat-loving plants and since the weather is often unpredictable in early summer, they are often grown in a greenhouse. In order to get a good harvest, it is particularly important to take care of the plants properly. A common problem that many gardeners face when growing them is yellow cucumbers. Find out why cucumbers turn yellow in the greenhouse and what you can do about it.

Why do cucumbers turn yellow in the greenhouse?

It’s not uncommon to lose a few fruits with each harvest, but if your cucumbers are constantly turning yellow, there are a few possible causes. To minimize crop losses, we’ll help you examine the most common reasons why.

Yellow cucumber varieties

Before you panic, check the variety of cucumbers you’ve grown. There are several varieties that are actually yellow and you shouldn’t worry that there is something wrong with the plants.

lemon cucumbers: They have small, round fruits with a yellow skin and light green flesh.

They have small, round fruits with a yellow skin and light green flesh. Cucumber: It is also small and round, but has creamy-white flesh and the yellow skin is edible.

It is also small and round, but has creamy-white flesh and the yellow skin is edible. Dutch Yellows: This yellow variety contains less water and has an intense flavor.

The cucumbers are overripe

The most common cause of yellow cucumbers in the greenhouse is late harvesting. Many novice gardeners make the mistake of letting cucumbers grow too long. This causes them to turn yellow, soft, and bitter. Most cucumbers take between 50 and 60 days from seed to ripen, and they taste best when they’re slightly immature and crunchy.

It is best to cut off the overripe fruits so as not to prevent further fruit and flower formation. Discard the yellow cucumbers in the compost if they are not infested with a disease or pest as they will certainly not taste good.

Overwatering will result in yellow fruit

Thick, yellow cucumbers that taste bitter are the result of overwatering.

To prevent this from happening, always water cucumbers in the greenhouse at the base and keep the leaves dry. Water them thoroughly a few times a week, early in the morning.

Insufficient watering, on the other hand, can lead to the formation of small fruits.

Nutrient deficiency causes yellow discoloration

Cucumber plants are heavy feeders, so add compost to the soil in spring and fall. The plants should also be heavily fertilized during the growing season.

Barren soil can result in stunted or yellow fruit. This is especially true if you plant your cucumbers in the same spot in the greenhouse every year and don’t swap out the soil.

If yellow cucumbers are a constant problem, it’s probably due to a nitrogen deficiency. It is best to fertilize your plants with a natural fertilizer to enrich the soil and avoid yellow cucumbers in the future.

The cucumbers in the greenhouse are not pollinated

If you notice some flowers dropping without fruiting, or if you get lots of small, yellow cucumbers, it’s a sign your plants aren’t being pollinated properly.

Mostly self-pollinating varieties are planted in the greenhouse, but even these need a few bee visits. Make sure the greenhouse is properly ventilated and the insects have access to it.

You can attract bees by spraying the plants with a solution of water and sugar (or honey). Or do the pollinating by hand, using a cotton swab or brush to transfer the pollen from the male flowers to the females.

Diseases that lead to yellowing

There are also some diseases that can affect the cucumber fruit and turn yellow.

Powdery mildew is a fungal disease that restricts photosynthesis, stunting growth and eventually turning the cucumber yellow. The best prevention is to keep cucumber foliage dry when watering and to ensure good air circulation in the greenhouse.

Another disease that can cause yellow fruit in cucumbers is cucumber mosaic virus. It causes misshapen, small fruits that are either white or yellow with green spots.

To avoid these and other diseases in cucumbers, you should avoid warm and humid conditions in the greenhouse.

High temperatures in the greenhouse

Even with good ventilation, it can get too hot in the greenhouse in midsummer and reach temperatures of over 45 °C. Temperature fluctuations and excessive humidity in the greenhouse can lead to yellowing of the fruit. To avoid this, it may be necessary to water the plants more frequently during hot spells, shade the greenhouse and ventilate it properly.