Cuggiono, raid of copper at the municipal gymnasium: the structure is closed

Cuggiono (Milan) – Copper thieves in action in Cuggiono with very serious injuries damage to the municipal gymnasium. A theft that caused considerable problems that occurred above the Cuggiono gym from which it was all the copper tinsmithery removed.

Mayor Giovanni Cucchetti he immediately ran for cover: “With an emergency procedure they were immediately restore jobs are activated which started this week. We promptly proceeded to report to the police and activate the insurance. A major damage that forced us to close the facility, and we are sorry for the inconvenience caused to the sports clubs that use the gym during a crucial period of the championships. We are confident that the restoration of the tinsmithery can be completed by the end of this week, so as to make the structure accessible and usable again”.

At the moment the gym remains closed and unfortunately or thunderstorms and rain these days have caused inside the flooding structure and further inconvenience.

