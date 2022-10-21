“We feed our mind according to the experiences we have and our body according to what we eat”. This is the philosophy of “Me ne Cibo. Labyrinths, intentions and small details”, an event now in its third edition to be held on Saturday 22nd in Forlì (in the church of San Giacomo from 5pm) under the direction of its creator, Carlo Fabbrihead of Gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy of the Ausl Romagna.