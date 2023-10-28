0
Brand name: FROST HEART
Name: BROCCOLI ROSETTE 400 Gr.
Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk
Publication date: October 28, 2023
Documentation
Recall model CUOR DI GELO – BROCCOLI ROSETTE 400 Gr.
(337.2 Kb)
