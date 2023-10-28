Home » CUOR DI GELO – BROCCOLI ROSETTE 400 Gr.
Health

CUOR DI GELO – BROCCOLI ROSETTE 400 Gr.

by admin

Brand name: FROST HEART

Name: BROCCOLI ROSETTE 400 Gr.

Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk

Publication date: October 28, 2023

Documentation

Recall model CUOR DI GELO – BROCCOLI ROSETTE 400 Gr.

28-10-2023 – PDF

(337.2 Kb)

