Cure for a healthy gut

Whether acute symptoms or as a preventive measure: doing something for a healthy intestine improves health and well-being. This is exactly what is to be achieved with a seven-day cure, which is described in Alexandra Knauer’s book. The doctor explains what to do if digestion is not working properly and how traditional healing methods such as TCM or acupuncture can complement conventional medicine in a useful way. Recipes complete the information.
Alexandra Knauer: My intestinal health cure, Verlagshaus der Ärzte, 21.90 euros
