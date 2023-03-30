The human mind often associates the word cured meats with foods rich in calories and fat. It’s not a completely wrong relationship but there are some that you can eat even during the diet period. So let’s find out what they are.

The term diet comes from the Latin word diet which in turn comes from the Greek and means “lifestylemainly related to food consumption. The lemma is therefore to reveal the nutritional regime that every living being adopts during its existence.

To date, however, its use is more closely linked to the scope of slimming even if there are diets of a religious nature, such as Ramadan, of an ethical nature, such as veganism or of a theoretical nature. The latter case includes the hypothesis of Peter D’Adamo, who claims that the blood group influences the response of the body with respect to food. However, we would like to point out that this theory is not scientifically supported.

But let’s go back to the first type, that is the one aimed at losing fat mass. Generally the exclusion of some products such as i cured meat for example. It is a partially true common belief as there are types that can also be eaten during a diet as they bring low in calories and fat.

Cured meats that can be eaten during the diet: bresaola

So much taste, poche calorie. The bresaola in fact it provides just 152 for every 100 grams of food. It is produced more extensively in Northern Italy and represents the most digestible salami that exists, even if not the leanest. It has numerous antioxidants, or substances that delay cellular aging as much as possible, decreasing the possibility of contracting degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or tumor formations.

The presence of of phosphorus then it is optimal for the health of bones and teeth. Then containing good doses of Vitamin B, especially B12, is an excellent ally against herpes and skin rashes. Finally, it is also a huge source of tryptophan, substance that improves mood as it acts on the brain areas responsible for happiness.

Turkey breast and raw ham

The first place for calories entered into the body after its consumption is the Turkey breast. It provides just 110 for every 100 grams of product eaten. Its flavor is extremely delicate and just like the bresaola it is widely digestible.

This cured meat is also rich in mineral salts and vitamins, especially those of group B. It is then full of zinc, essential for raising the immune system, and selenium, a mineral that provides large doses of antioxidants.

We close our list with the prosciutto cotto, the fattest of the cured meats listed but still insertable in one’s diet, paying attention to the portions. In fact, it provides between 250 and 300 calories (depending on the type) for every 100 grams of food consumed.

That of Parma it is one of the lightest while that of mountain acts inversely. It is a rich source of protein and minerals. The huge presence of magnesiummineral that maintains a correct balance in the nervous system and intervenes in the energy production process.

