“I was ill with anorexia during 2021 – she said Anna Maria to those present – ​​and I have to thank the doctor Gabriella Yarns and all the team of the association, who helped me get out of this disease. I think unfortunately it’s a bit of the disease of the century: many of my friends are affected and I hope, by giving my testimony, I can do something in my small way”.

The testimony of the young woman was heard by the participants in the evening of the Lilla Bow organized at the Circolo dell’Unione, to present the activities of the Study and Training Center of the “Pandora’s Box” association. A project aimed at giving a new look at eating disorders and developmental psychopathology and at helping to appropriately address problems such as anorexia, bulimia and obesity.

Annamaria is a serene girl, who fearlessly recounts her experience and with the hope that it will be of help to young people who, as happened to her, find themselves trapped in an oppressive situation. “The main advice is to free ourselves from these chains that we have that we pull on ourselves: the canon of perfection and thinness – continues Annalisa -. Thinness is not synonymous with beauty; beauty is being healthy. If a young woman is in amenorrhea it is an alarm bell; or if you have a constant fear of what you eat or calories. So my advice is to get rid of everything and get back to normal.”

“The association – explains the president Gabriella Yarns – is organized in a multidisciplinary way, with a psychonutritionist, psychiatrist, psychologists, psychotherapists, educators in which the various clinicians collaborate to explore the relationships and overlaps between obesity, eating disorders and body image disorders. It deals with giving training to professionals who intend to work on eating disorders. And then – added Filati – we also have a small part of care for patients who do not turn to the public service”.

Eating disorders are characterized by a persistent alteration of eating behavior aimed at controlling weight and body shape with important consequences of a clinical nature, psycho-social functioning and the quality of life of those affected. The prevalence and clinical severity of these disorders are increasing and cause negative social fallout.

During the evening there was also space for the testimonies of those who have overcome these pathologies thanks to the help of the association and the study centre.