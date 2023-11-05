Curiosity protects memory as we age

Age-related decline in memory performance is a well-known phenomenon that has already been confirmed in numerous studies. New findings from research at the Leibniz Institute for Neurobiology Magdeburg on individual differences in cognitive aging now show: The personality trait “openness to experience” could have a positive connection to memory performance in older people.

“Openness to experience” refers to the personality trait of being imaginative, curious and open to new things. People with a high level of this trait like to experience diverse cultural experiences, try new things, are imaginative and have an interest in artistic and intellectually challenging topics.

The current study examined 352 participants aged 18 to 80, including 143 older adults (50-80 years) and 209 young adults (18-35 years). While the participants completed a visual memory task, their brain activity was recorded using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

The results of the study confirmed, on the one hand, that older adults have lower memory performance compared to young adults. “The study also showed that older adults with a greater openness to experience had higher brain activation,” says study leader Anni Richter from the Leibniz Institute for Neurobiology in Magdeburg.

According to Richter, these research findings can help identify certain personality traits that promote healthy mental aging. “In a next step, these mechanisms could also be used to promote individual cognitive vitality in old age,” says Richter.

