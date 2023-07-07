Home » Curium Italy Srl / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 2977/2023 published on 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13978/2022 proposed by Curium Italy Srl against the Ministry of Health and against the Puglia Region and ASTRIM Srl

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 115.5 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 247.9 Kb)

Instance (PDF 1.85 Mb)

Notifications added (PDF 372.1 Kb)

