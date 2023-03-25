Italy will face Sweden in the World Cup playoff 2023 in women’s curling. Our national team finished the round robin in fourth place and will therefore meet the fifth-placed team in the first round of the knockout phase. It will be the revenge of the last act of the group stage, won by the Azzurri who managed to go through thanks to that success.

Stefania Constantini and her companions will take the field on Saturday 25 March at 10.00whoever wins that confrontation will access the semi-final to be played against Switzerland (undefeated group stage winner with twelve wins in as many games played). The other ice playoff in Sandviken (Sweden) will be between Canada and Japan, the winner meeting Norway (second).

Italy, already fourth at the last European Championships and for the first time going so far in a world championship, closed the round robin with 7 victories, just like Canada, Sweden and Japan. The equal merit was dissolved by the results in the direct clashes: North Americans third, Italians fourth, Scandinavians fifth, Asians sixth. Below is the schedule for the 2023 Women’s Curling World Cup.

WOMEN’S CURLING WORLD BOARD

PLAYOFF:

[3] Canada vs [6] Japan

[4] Italia vs [5] Sweden

SEMIFINALS:

[1] Switzerland vs Italy/Sweden

[2] Norway vs Canada/Japan

WOMEN’S CURLING WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

Playoffs: Saturday 25 March, 10.00.

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 March, 4.00pm.

Final for the bronze medal: Sunday 26 March, 10.00.

Final for gold: Sunday 26 March, 3.00pm.

Foto: WCF

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport