Currants: This is what the healthy summer fruits taste like | > – Guide – Cooking

Whether white, red or black: the sour aroma of currants goes well with both sweet and savory dishes. What should be considered when buying, storing and preparing? Kitchen knowledge and recipes.

Currants are among the most aromatic summer fruits. The red or black varieties are usually available in stores, white ones are less common. The small round fruits differ significantly in taste. Red currants taste very sour, while white varieties have a rather sweet and sour note. Black currants have a slightly tart, only slightly acidic aroma.

The season begins on St. John’s Day and ends in September

Red currants are the basis for Cumberland sauce, which goes very well with venison pies.

Currants are in season from June to September, with the white and red fruits ripening from mid-June and the black ones about a month later. The berries also owe their name to the earliest harvest time: around St. John’s Day, 24 June, the first fruits are ready for harvest.

Use red and black currants in the kitchen

Because of their sour aroma, currants are ideal for sweet dishes such as cakes, desserts, jam or red fruit jelly. The strong, sour red ones in particular are also an excellent accompaniment to game and poultry dishes in a sauce or as a chutney. The popular Cumberland sauce, for example, is made with red currants. Red cabbage gives them a fruity note. Black currants are the basis for cassis liqueur, which together with champagne results in the well-known mix drink Kir Royal. A selection of savory and sweet recipes with currants:

Recipes with currants

Currants have a short shelf life

You can recognize fresh currants when you buy them by their plump, unbroken skin. If there are still some green, not yet wilted leaves on the panicles, the fruits are also fresh. At home, the berries should be eaten or processed as soon as possible because they spoil relatively quickly. They keep in the fridge for a few days. To wash, simply immerse the whole panicles in a pot of water. Then drain briefly and carefully strip the berries from the panicles. This is best done with your fingers or a fork.

Healthy currants: lots of vitamin C, few calories

Blackcurrants in particular are packed with healthy vitamin C.

Incidentally, the small round berries are not only delicious, but also very healthy: blackcurrants in particular contain a lot of vitamins C and A, as well as potassium and iron as well as fiber and have a positive effect on cholesterol and blood sugar levels. At the same time, the berries have few calories. Blackcurrant seed oil is available in capsule form at drugstores. It is said to help with skin diseases, among other things.

Average nutritional values, minerals and vitamins per 100 grams of currants:

calories: 33 kcal (rot), 39 kcal (schwarz), 30 kcal (weiß)protein: 1.1g (red), 1.3g (black), 0.9g (white)Fett: 0.2 g (red), 0.2 g (black), irrelevant amount (white)carbohydrates: 4.8g (red), 6.1g (black), 6.7g (white)fiber: 3.5g (red), 6.8g (black), 3g (white)Sodium: 1 mg (red), 1 mg (black), 2 mg (white)Potassium: 257 mg (red), 310 mg (black), 268 mg (white)Calcium: 29 mg (red), 43 mg (black), 30 mg (white)Phosphor: 27 mg (red), 40 mg (black), 23 mg (white)Magnesium: 13 mg (red), 17 mg (black), 9 mg (white) Eisen: 0.9 mg (red), 1.3 mg (black), 1 mg (white)Vitamin A: 4.2 µg (red), 14 µg (black), irrelevant amount (white)Vitamin E: 0.7 mg (red), 1.9 mg (black), 0.1 mg (white)Vitamin B1: 0.04 mg (red), 0.05 mg (black), 0.08 mg (white)Vitamin B2: 0.03 mg (red), 0.05 mg (black), 0.02 mg (white)Niacin: 0.2 mg (red), 0.3 mg (black), 0.2 mg (white)Vitamin B6: 0.05 mg (red), 0.08 mg (black), 0.05 mg (white)Vitamin C: 36 mg (red), 177 mg (black), 35 mg (white)

