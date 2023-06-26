Current account, how to invest 10,000 euros and make savings pay off

Watch out for savings! Investing ten thousand euros and making your savings bear fruit by benefiting from the rise in interest rates is possible. Here’s how.

Good news for all who wish invest ten thousand euros in order to make their savings pay off. This is in fact possible through ad hoc tools. But which ones are they? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Needless to deny it, sooner or later it happens to everyone to hope to find a method by which they can make their savings pay off and live a more peaceful life, at least as far as the economic aspect is concerned. A desire that seems to unite more and more people, especially after the recent rise in prices rates in Europe which contributes to further increasing yields on the bond and money market.

In particular, if you have at least ten thousand euros on the Bank account, then you must know that there are some valid methods by which you can make your money work. Obviously there is no magic formula and for this reason it is always good to pay the utmost attention to the type of investment on which you want to bet. But which ones are they? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Current account, how to invest 10,000 euros and make your savings pay off: everything you need to know

After the umpteenth rate hike in Europe there is a further increase on the bond and money market. Precisely in this context, therefore, it may be convenient to invest the money still in the current account.

For example, if you have ten thousand euros you can opt for gods Treasury bills. These are investment instruments that have numerous advantages, such as the certainty of capital, given that they are guaranteed by the State. But not only that, the tax rate is 12.5% ​​and there is no inheritance tax.

By way of example, it will be of interest to know that those wishing to invest over a period of 24 months, could opt for the BTP maturing in June 2025, ISIN: IT0005090318. The latter could make it possible to bring home a net annual return of 3.4% on the expiry date.

Not to be underestimated, then, investments in deposit account, especially if constrained. By keeping an eye on the yields proposed by the various credit institutions, for example, it is possible to obtain on average yields which fluctuate from 4.35% to 4.50% gross per annum. In case of doubts, however, we invite you to contact an expert in the sector for help in choosing the investment that best suits your needs. All this without prejudice to the watchword diversify, in order to reduce any risks.

