Current account yields rise to 2%-3% alongside new bank initiatives against variable mortgage increases

What are the current accounts with real yields of 2%-3% and the new bank initiatives for aid on mortgages and families? The economic world is changing and today presents situations that are still difficult and complex to deal with by citizens and families who now seem to have little room for movement, amid constant increases in the cost of money that force them to tighten their belts and slow down consumption. And different banks are intervening with different support measures.

Profitable interest rates do not usually apply to current accounts because they are non-investment payment and money management instruments. But something seems to be changing and several banks are beginning to apply interest rates on current accounts as well.

This novelty was triggered by the Italian company Illimity which decided to pay an interest rate of 2.5% on sight deposits, but only for the Premium account which provides for the payment of a monthly fee of 7 euros. Banca d’Asti has also provided for the recognition of interest rates for the holders of its current accounts but for a limited time and under specific conditions.

And then there was the Spanish BBVA which began to apply interest rates on current accounts, predicting a 2% interest rate, a novelty valid both for existing bank customers and current account holders and for new customers who decide to open a new current account. The conditions also apply to new customers and until January 31, 2025.

The institute has decided to remunerate its customers who pay their salary or deposit an amount equal to or greater than 800 euros with 2% of the balance of the BBVA Online Current Account, while customers who make purchases at least once a month with the Card of BBVA Debt will receive 1%. The interest that accrues on the current account is credited directly to the customer’s account.

To support citizens and families, banks are developing various systems and measures, especially relating to the extension of mortgage installments. For example, Unicredit defined a 10 billion euro plan to support families and businesses and support and encourage everyone’s consumption, especially at a time when inflation is still high.

The plan provides for 4 billion in detail for the financing of private and household consumption and 6 billion in new loans for companies in the tourism sector, the excellence of Made in Italy and special economic zones.

For individuals and families, there is also flexibility in the repayment of mortgages, for which the zero-expense remodulation of the mortgage has been extended with the possibility of suspending the repayment of the principal amount for 12 months on or reducing the amount of the installment with the simultaneous extension of the repayment plan for a period of up to 4 years.

Again for families and individuals, Unicredit has also defined a zero-interest installment plan for purchases and utilities for those with an ISEE of less than 25 thousand euros and holders of a Flexia card, and a bonus of 500 euros on personal loans for new births.

Also Intesa Sanpaolo has decided to lengthen the installments of variable mortgages to spread the payment due in order to reduce its weight. As explained by the president Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, it is possible to extend the duration of variable rate mortgages to reduce the difficulties of families and businesses in paying the monthly installments, considering the increase in interest rates by the ECB.

The new increase in interest rates is decisively affecting the mortgage market, just think that for a 25-year mortgage of 200,000 euros which started at 1.61% 10 years ago with an installment of 810 euros, with the Euribor 4% provides for the payment of 1,192 euros.

However, if we take into consideration a thirty-year loan of 200 thousand euros taken out just two years ago, at a rate of 0.97%, for which the initial installment was 705 euros, we risk paying up to 1,401, practically double.

Alongside the possibility of lengthening the installments of variable-rate mortgages, banks also allow others to take other paths to facilitate the payment of increasingly higher mortgages, with the cost of money having reached 4%. The first possibility is to mortgage renegotiationto a maximum of 4.25% in July 2008, with a monthly payment increased in one year from 60 to 75%.

It is then possible to choose the loan subrogation, moving the old loan from the bank where it was taken out to another with the same residual debt and at more favorable conditions. In this case it is necessary to find a credit institution willing to grant the subrogation, considering that the interest on the fixed rate starts at 4% and the banks are less willing to make concessions for the customer’s reliability.

