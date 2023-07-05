Home » Current cannabinoids devastating if “cut” with synthetic drugs – breaking latest news
Health

Current cannabinoids devastating if “cut” with synthetic drugs – breaking latest news

by admin
Current cannabinoids devastating if “cut” with synthetic drugs – breaking latest news

The Order of Doctors of Rome: young people run great risks because they are often compounds with a very dangerous psychotropic effect when sweetened with spice drugs

Cannabinoid substances are no longer the simple joints that hippies used to get high in the 60s. Instead, they are often compounds with a devastating psychotropic effect when they are sweetened with synthetic products, synthetic forms made in the laboratory, or spice drugs, used as substances for cutting grass. Compounds that make one lose the perception of reality and which, therefore, also cause serious crimes to be committed. This was explained by the vice president of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists (Omceo) of Rome, Stefano De Lillo, coordinator of the Omceo working group in the capital on the effects of cannabis. If a boy smokes a joint on which a liquid containing spice drugs has been poured – specifies Alessandro Vento, psychiatrist and head of the Observatory on addictions – he smokes something that has a pharmacological potency that is no longer that of THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, the active principle of natural cannabis. The etymology of the word hashish – explains De Lillo – derives from the Arabic and means “murderer”. In fact, the hitmen smoked before committing a murder to cloud their ability to control and to eliminate the remorse of having committed such serious crimes. Of course, not all cannabis users commit homicides. The consumption of hashish and cannabinoids – underlines the vice president of Omceo Rome – is also the key to understanding many and very painful road accidents, in which the driver loses control of reality and, therefore, of his vehicle.

See also  Experience seahorses, sharks and otters in the Multimar Wattforum | > - Guide - Travel

According to Stefano De Lillo we must make the public understand the scientific data and that we are not dealing with “soft” drugs, the definition of which, I would like to reiterate, does not exist. Instead, these are highly psychotropic substances which, in addition to making one lose the perception of reality, can also have devastating results if taken continuously, leading 15-20% of cases, according to scientific bibliography, to schizophrenia and psychosis. However, it’s not just the cannabinoids that cause concern. The boys – adds Alessandro Vento – take all psychoactive substances, from alcohol to cannabis to cocaine, at an ever earlier age than in the past. We know for sure from numerous studies, including the Espad study, that 25% of high school students, therefore in an adolescent phase, have smoked cannabis in the last period. Vento then focuses attention on another important issue. Social networks, the internet, have anticipated the stages of adolescence. It is therefore true that there is a condition of lack of control of impulses: a person who very early on began to smoke continuously, to take substances, to drink alcohol from a young age – specifies Vento – has no inhibitory brakes and can come to commit terrible things because he does not realize the consequences of his actions. How to stem this phenomenon? The key to a turning point – replies the psychiatrist – well articulated and well oriented information from doctors, psychologists, social workers, parents and school teachers who deal with these issues. The important thing, however, is that everyone is duly trained. This is why the Rome Medical Association, for example, is supporting information and health promotion initiatives in schools, together with teachers, parents and children, to enhance this prevention strategy. A prevention strategy to start as soon as possible. For kids – concludes Vento – the sooner, the better: I would say from 8-9 years old. Launching prevention campaigns with 15-year-olds is certainly already a little late.

See also  What happens to people who drink water with diabetes? Incredible

July 5, 2023 (change July 5, 2023 | 2:33 pm)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

First treatment to repair the barrier that protects...

The Devastating Consequences of Medical Malpractice: Aida’s Story

Going back to school as adults: the benefits...

WHO, 1.4 million deaths in Europe from pollution...

Those too many “No”s in the faces of...

Legionellosis: A Growing Concern in the Summer Months

Intensive training can lead to heart problems: signs...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

new study explains how to use CAR-T cells...

Experts Divided on Removing COVID Rules for Positive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy