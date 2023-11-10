Current hairstyles over 60 that make you younger + styling ideas

Women of all ages enjoy receiving compliments on their appearance and luckily with the right style and hairstyle, receiving them is quite easy. And since we don’t want to rely on every woman being familiar with the trends for winter 2023, we have listed current hairstyles over 60 that make you younger in this article. Here you are!

Current hairstyles over 60 that make you younger – bob with bangs

Photo: rfstudio/pexels

As you get older, hormonal changes can cause your hair to thin. But even if that’s not the case for you, the bob is one of the trending hairstyles for women over 60 that makes them look younger. This is not only due to the youthful appeal of this style, but also due to its key features, which are:

The bob makes the hair look thicker and can be easily adapted to the facial features and hair structure. Depending on this, the appropriate length and bangs are determined to complement the look (the length of the hairstyle can vary from the ears to the neck)

Furthermore, the hairstyle can also be cut in fine layers that give movement to the hair, which in turn contributes to a youthful look. However, you need to be careful with the number of layers. Adding too many layers will blur the classic shape of the hairstyle and go more towards a shag look.

Which bangs should you choose

Photo: artem / pexels

As for the question of whether or not to complement the bob hairstyle with bangs? This is a topic you can discuss with your hairdresser, but it is also a matter of personal preference. However, we believe that bangs are advisable, not only because they can hide forehead wrinkles, but also because they are a very relevant element in the trends for winter 2023 (and not only). Fashionable appearance is also a factor when it comes to how old a lady looks, especially if you don’t blindly follow the trends but still take them into account and personalize them.

For your bob hairstyle, we recommend thick bangs that reach to your eyebrows or just below. Curtain bangs are also an excellent option.

When it comes to styling, wear your bob with both a side part and a center part, the former giving the look an elegant touch and the latter a modern touch. Avoid heat treatment when styling. If your hair is becoming frizzy, consider investing in an anti-frizz conditioner and hair oil to smooth it out. However, heat treatment will only harm your hair, which is already thinning with age. If you still want to curl the ends inwards, use curlers. Place on damp hair, blow dry and set with hairspray.

Current hairstyles over 60 that make you younger – short & long pixie

Photo: Olia Danilevich / pexels

In recent years, the pixie has been preferred by more and more women because it looks fashionable and is easy to style and does not require daily maintenance apart from a visit to the hairdresser every 4 to 6 weeks. So if you want to keep up with 2023 hair trends and have a trendy hairstyle that will make your look at least a few years younger, the pixie cut is a great option.

A pixie can accentuate or soften the shape of your face – this largely depends on the length of bangs you choose. If you choose wispy bangs – short and thin bangs, your facial features will naturally come to the fore. However, if you choose an option where long strands frame your face, your facial features will appear softer. In addition, long side bangs make the pixie cut not only look fashionable, but also very feminine.

Photo: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels

Another plus point of this short haircut is that it makes your hair appear thicker. It also goes perfectly with white or gray hair, which not only saves you time and money, but also keeps your hair healthier because you can avoid coloring it. There is no other hairstyle that combines as well with gray hair as the pixie.

How to style this short hairstyle

Photo: rdne / pexels

Because of your short hair, do you think there aren’t many ways to style it and have fun with it? You are wrong! You can always let your bangs fall freely forward, but you can also pull them back with a fixing gel.

Photo: rdne / pexels

Additionally, you can create waves around your face or use a volumizing spray that you spray onto your damp hairline. This will give your hair additional visual density.

Bonus trick on how to look younger Photo: Moe Magners / pexels

Current hairstyles over 60 that make you younger – now that you have chosen your version of a short or medium-length haircut from the list in this article, we would like to give you an additional tip that will make you appear younger, fresher and more fashionable. The key word here is – accessories! Trendy sunglasses or a cowboy hat are a guarantee of an original, interesting and creative look.

Photo: Anna Shvets / pexels

Don’t just let these fashion tricks benefit the younger ladies, you can do more with them and we guarantee you’ll get lots of compliments.