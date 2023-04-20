Current information on Ebola

contain the spread

It is just as important as the help in the affected countries to counteract the further spread of the pathogen to other countries. The Federal Ministry of Health is therefore also investing in Erfresearch for therapies and vaccines. At the same time, the training of medical staff on site and in neighboring countries, because the disease can only be contained if the local forces work together.

Teams of experts from Germany should therefore train doctors and nursing staff from the affected countries. This will enable local medical staff to identify and treat patients infected with Ebola appropriately. The first team of experts is currently preparing and will start work in October.

No acute danger in Germany

Due to the excellent health system in Germany, there is no reason for the citizens to worry. The following factors, for example, ensure security in the country:

Germany has seven highly specialized treatment centers for infected patients whose technical measures (locks, decontamination systems) prevent the pathogen from accidentally escaping.